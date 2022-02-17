Cole Swindell Is Ready to Kick Off His Down to the Bar Tour: See the Rehearsal Photos 

The country star begins his tour Thursday night in Peoria, Illinois, ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Stereotype, on April 8

By Cole Swindell February 17, 2022 12:55 PM

Credit: Ethan Helms

Talking to the band about the new setlist for this year.

Credit: Ethan Helms

So many funny things get said on the talkback mic! 🎙

Credit: Ethan Helms

Joel is always up to something.. usually ripping solos though 🤟🏻

Credit: Ethan Helms

Working out some ideas with one of my new favorites, Ashley Cooke! Excited to have her kicking off the show this tour. ☝🏻

Credit: Ethan Helms

My fellow Georgia boy tour mate! Travis Denning will be direct support and always crushes it. 🎸

Credit: Ethan Helms

One of the new logos you'll see out on the Down To The Bar Tour! Looking good here on Chris' kick drum 👌🏻

Credit: Ethan Helms

Is Adam playing bass on a pool table?! Of course he is...

Credit: Ethan Helms

Ashley Cooke has such a bright future! You don't wanna miss her set 🤜🤛

Credit: Ethan Helms

Nothing but good times on stage with these guys through the years! 2022 we are ready.

Credit: Ethan Helms

Can't wait for y'all to see what we have "on tap" for the show this year! We'll see y'all on the road 🙌

