Cole Swindell Is Ready to Kick Off His Down to the Bar Tour: See the Rehearsal Photos
The country star begins his tour Thursday night in Peoria, Illinois, ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Stereotype, on April 8
Talking to the band about the new setlist for this year.
So many funny things get said on the talkback mic! 🎙
Joel is always up to something.. usually ripping solos though 🤟🏻
Working out some ideas with one of my new favorites, Ashley Cooke! Excited to have her kicking off the show this tour. ☝🏻
My fellow Georgia boy tour mate! Travis Denning will be direct support and always crushes it. 🎸
One of the new logos you'll see out on the Down To The Bar Tour! Looking good here on Chris' kick drum 👌🏻
Is Adam playing bass on a pool table?! Of course he is...
Ashley Cooke has such a bright future! You don't wanna miss her set 🤜🤛
Nothing but good times on stage with these guys through the years! 2022 we are ready.
Can't wait for y'all to see what we have "on tap" for the show this year! We'll see y'all on the road 🙌
