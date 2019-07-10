Image zoom Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank Ethan Miller/Getty

It’s a "Break Up in the End" for Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank.

After making their debut as a couple back in April, the country singer, 36, and professional wrestler ended their relationship a number of weeks ago, PEOPLE confirms.

Swindell and Blank, 32, first confirmed their relationship by stepping out at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, where they walked the red carpet and posed together for photos.

At the time, Blank shared a selfie with Swindell in the car on the way to the show on her Instagram Story, writing alongside the image, “Here we go! #ACMAWARDS”



The WWE star hinted at her relationship with Swindell in February, after the "Love You Too Late" singer expressed his gratitude for the Academy of Country Music and songwriters behind “Break Up in the End,” which was nominated for song of the year. (The award ultimately went to Dan + Shay‘s hit single "Tequila.")

“I am beyond excited and proud of you babe!!!” Blank tweeted that month, followed by a praising-hands emoji.

Blank hinted at their relationship on Instagram ahead of confirming it — and even though she hadn’t shared a photo of the pair as a couple on her main feed, she had tagged many photos with a Nashville, Tennessee, location.

“Baby can we get chick fil a pleaseeeeee 🍟” she captioned a March photo of herself in Music City.



The All of It crooner previously opened up in an August 2018 interview with PEOPLE Now about his relationship status, and how his music at the time was his primary focus.

“I’m single but I’ve been in relationships and I’ve been through [the] lyrics of ‘Breakup in the End’ and know what that’s like,” Swindell said. “There are love songs on here, like 'I'll Be Your Small Town,' that I hope when I settle down I can be that for somebody, but right now I’m focused on the album.”

“Hopefully, it’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen,” the musician noted.

