Coffey Anderson and Wife Criscilla’s New Netflix Show Country-ish Debuts First Trailer

"We hope our story will touch another family and help them with what they are going through," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively, ahead of the series’ premiere on September 25

Coffey Anderson and his wife Criscilla are letting the world into their life!

The country music singer/songwriter and the hip-hop dancer are starring in Netflix’s new show Country-ish which follows the couple as they navigate their opposing country vs. city perspectives when it comes to both life and parenting their three children — son Ethan, 9, and daughters Emmarie, 6, and Everleigh, 3.

“The dynamic in our home is unique because we have one part of our lives that people can relate to and another part that people really want to know about,” the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively, ahead of the series’ premiere on September 25.

Although the independent country artist hails from Texas, he and his wife, who has danced with Snoop Dogg, Britney Spears and Rihanna, are raising their children in Los Angeles.

“I think that makes our family special,” Criscilla says in the trailer for the Netflix show. “We’re completely opposite people.”

“I’ve never seen another family like ours,” adds Coffey.

Image zoom Coffey and Criscilla Anderson Netflix

Image zoom Coffey and Criscilla Anderson with family Netflix

The series will also give viewers an intimate look at Criscilla’s battle with cancer.

“The biggest challenge we are facing right now is my health. So far I’ve had 7 rounds of chemo,” Criscilla, who was first diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018, says in the trailer.

“Even though it may be a tough season, I feel like God has been good to us,” Coffey adds.

In addition to seeing another side to the family, the couple hope that their viewers will be able to walk away from the series uplifted.

“This series will bring inspiration and hope. We know that bad things do happen to good people every day, but how one faces it makes all the difference,” the couple tells PEOPLE. “We, as a family, fight a major health challenge together and this shows our ups and down. We hope our story will touch another family and help them with what they are going through."

Image zoom Coffey and Criscilla Anderson Netflix

Image zoom Coffey and Criscilla Anderson Netflix

In the two years since the actress/choreographer/dancer received her diagnosis, Criscilla has used a number of different treatments to combat the disease — everything from high dose vitamin C treatments to traveling to Spain to seek treatment, funded in part by generous donations to her active GoFundMe page.

“The trip was very healing not only physically, but mentally and emotionally and spiritually because there was a time when I was very angry with God,” she told PEOPLE in May. “I have chills talking about it. I came back a different person.”

“I’ve never seen a stronger, more focused person on purely staying alive than her,” Coffey added of his wife, who he began dating back in 2008. “Not only does she do all she can for her health, but Criscilla has sheltered our kids from the ugly side of this fight.”

Although the journey has been difficult, the Andersons are staying strong. “We relish moments together more than ever,” the county artist explained. “Each day is cherished, that’s for sure.”

Earlier this year, Criscilla shared the news that her tumor markers had continued to go down.

“This is my testimony in the making,” she told her loyal social media following in an Instagram Story update in April. “I know this is my miracle from God. I have received my healing from Him. I will be here to watch my babies grow up and I will be here to grow old with my husband. I’m going to keep doing everything that God has put in my path to stay healthy.”

Back in July, the mother of three also opened up about one of her latest treatments, taking “fever baths.”

“This is me at a 103 fever created by a bath. Fever baths or hyperthermia help kill cancer because cancer does not like heat,” she explained in a social media post. “This is heavy, but your witnessing Gods miracle in healing me.”