Cody Johnson Premieres Music Video — and Reveals How Wife Brandi's 'Great Vision' Made the Clip

Cody Johnson is on his way to fans with some brand new tunes.

The country star released the music video for his song “On My Way to You” on Wednesday, and he spoke with PEOPLE about the video creation process — in collaboration with his wife Brandi — and the meaning behind it.

“Together with my manager Howie Edelman, and Warner Nashville, we decided ‘On My Way to You” was the best flagship single,” the musician tells PEOPLE. “First of all, it’s country, second of all, I feel like it’s very relatable… It’s a great storyline that paints an incredible picture. The melody was already pretty dynamic. For the video, I actually let my beautiful wife Brandi make all those decisions. She had a great vision on the look, the feel, the producer, etc. She did a great job!”

The beautifully shot video shows lengthy shots of couples reconnecting, dancing in bars and cuddling on outdoor furniture.

Brandi and the country crooner are parents to two daughters, 3-year-old Clara Mae and 20-month-old Cori. Johnson recently revealed to PEOPLE that he often gets to bring his family with him when he’s touring.

“We’re very fortunate — my wife and my two girls get to come with me a lot on the bus. We got our own bus just for that,” the father of two told PEOPLE Now. “And when you’re gonna go on the lead singer’s bus you think you’re gonna see a lot of things, not toys and diapers everywhere, but that’s generally what it looks like.”

“Big million dollar daycare center,” he joked.

“On My Way to You” was released in early August and quickly shot to No. 1 on the iTunes country chart, the one for all genres.