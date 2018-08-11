Country Star Cody Johnson Says His Daughters Imitate His Performances: 'Daddy We're Like You!'

Like father — like daughters!

Cody Johnson may have to spend a lot of time on the road, but most of the time the country star gets to bring his wife Brandi and their two daughters — 3-year-old Clara Mae and 18-month-old Cori — along.

“We’re very fortunate — my wife and my two girls get to come with me a lot on the bus. We got our own bus just for that,” the frontman of the Cody Johnson Band tells PEOPLE Now. “And when you’re gonna go on the lead singer’s bus you think you’re gonna see a lot of things, not toys and diapers everywhere, but that’s generally what it looks like.”

“Big million dollar daycare center,” he joked.

Johnson also shared that his children have already picked up a thing or two about performing from watching their dad onstage.

“They watch daddy play and they get in the living room in their little bouncy house and get their microphones and play their little guitars and scream at the top of their lungs, ‘Daddy, I’m like you,’ ” he said with a laugh. “And I’m going, ‘Oh God, I’ve ruined them.”

Johnson, whose new single “On My Way to You,” was released Friday, went on to share that should his daughters continue following in the father’s footsteps in the music industry, he won’t try and point them in another direction.

“You know, I didn’t graduate college, I didn’t have a lot of direction. I truly feel like that was what I was meant to do. So I encourage my girls to do whatever they want to do,” he explained.

Continuing, he added, “I don’t want them to feel like they have to go into the music business because I’ve been in it. I want them to be able to chase their dreams with the same amount of passion that I’ve chased mine. Whatever that may be. I’m gonna support them 100 percent.”

Johnson, who recently signed a deal with Warner Music Nashville after years of being an independent artist, went on to explain why he finally took the plunge.

“We’ve been offered a lot of deals in the past, and they were very much, ‘We want full control, we want to depict where you go, what you do, how you look, how you sound,’ ” he explained, adding that Warner Music Nashville were “the first people that came to the table and said, ‘We don’t want to change a thing.”

The musician went on to share that his longtime fans shouldn’t be concerned, because absolutely nothing about his music is going to change.

To illustrate this point, Johnson explained that his new album, called Ain’t Nothing to It, was recorded “completely before the deal was done.”

“So It’s straight up and down the same thing you would have gotten if I hadn’t signed a deal,” he added.

Johnson’s new single “On My Way to You” came out Friday and quickly shot to No. 1 on iTunes on the country as well as the all genres chart.