CMT's Next Women of Country Celebrates 10 Years and Introduces New Class: See All the Photos

The 2023 class was announced Tuesday night at City Winery Nashville. CMT's Leslie Fram was joined by Next Women of Country alumni Brittney Spencer, Brooke Eden, Caitlyn Smith, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton to commemorate 10 years of the franchise

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

Published on January 18, 2023 06:10 PM
01 of 39

Alana Springsteen

CMT next women of country, Alana Springsteen
Alana Springsteen. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

02 of 39

Kasey Tyndall

CMT next women of country, Kasey Tyndall
Kasey Tyndall. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

03 of 39

Kimberly Kelly

CMT next women of country, Kimberly Kelly
Kimberly Kelly. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

04 of 39

Julie Williams

CMT next women of country, Julie Williams
Julie Williams. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

05 of 39

Roberta Lea

CMT next women of country, Roberta Lea
Roberta Lea. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

06 of 39

Avery Anna

CMT next women of country, Avery Anna
Avery Anna. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

07 of 39

Ashley Cooke

CMT next women of country, Ashley Cooke
Ashley Cooke. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

08 of 39

Pillbox Patti

CMT next women of country, Pillbox Patti
Pillbox Patti. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

09 of 39

O.N.E. the Duo

CMT next women of country credit: Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

10 of 39

Georgia Webster

CMT next women of country, Georgia Webster
Georgia Webster. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

11 of 39

Mackenzie Carpenter

CMT next women of country, Mackenzie Carpenter
Mackenzie Carpenter. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

12 of 39

MaRynn Taylor

CMT next women of country, MaRynn Taylor
MaRynn Taylor. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

13 of 39

Catie Offerman

CMT next women of country, Catie Offerman
Catie Offerman. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

14 of 39

Angie K

CMT next women of country, Angie K
Angie K. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

15 of 39

Carter Faith

CMT next women of country, Carter Faith
Carter Faith. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

16 of 39

Chapel Hart

CMT next women of country, Chapel Hart
Chapel Hart. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2021

17 of 39

Leslie Fram

CMT next women of country, Leslie Fram
Leslie Fram. Catherine Powell for CMT

SVP, Music & Talent, CMT & Founder of NWOC

18 of 39

Megan Moroney

CMT next women of country, Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2023

19 of 39

Tara Thompson

CMT next women of country, Tara Thompson
Tara Thompson. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2016

20 of 39

Hannah Ellis

CMT next women of country, Hannah Ellis
Hannah Ellis. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2018

21 of 39

Erin Enderlin

CMT next women of country, Erin Enderlin
Erin Enderlin. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2018

22 of 39

Laci Kaye Booth

CMT next women of country, Laci Kaye Booth
Laci Kaye Booth. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2022

23 of 39

Reyna Roberts

CMT next women of country, Reyna Roberts
Reyna Roberts. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2021

24 of 39

Miko Marks

CMT next women of country, Miko Marks
Miko Marks. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2022

25 of 39

Lily Rose

CMT next women of country, Lily Rose
Lily Rose. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2022

26 of 39

Hannah Dasher

CMT next women of country, Hannah Dasher
Hannah Dasher. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2021

27 of 39

Alex Kline

CMT next women of country, Alex Kline
Alex Kline. Catherine Powell for CMT

Songwriter and special guest

28 of 39

Kelsea Ballerini

CMT next women of country, Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2015

29 of 39

Brittney Spencer

CMT next women of country, Brittney Spencer
Brittney Spencer. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2021

30 of 39

Abbey Cone

CMT next women of country, Abbey Cone
Abbey Cone. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2020

31 of 39

Nicolle Gallyon

CMT next women of country, Nicole Gallyon
Nicole Gallyon. Catherine Powell for CMT

Songwriter and special guest

32 of 39

SACHA

CMT next women of country, SACHA
SACHA. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2021

33 of 39

Ingrid Andress

CMT next women of country, Ingrid Andress
Ingrid Andress. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2019

34 of 39

Maddie & Tae

CMT next women of country, Maddie & Tae
Maddie & Tae. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2015

35 of 39

Brooke Eden

CMT next women of country, Brooke Eden
Brooke Eden. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2015

36 of 39

Mickey Guyton

CMT next women of country, Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2015

37 of 39

Caitlyn Smith

CMT next women of country, Caitlyn Smith
Caitlyn Smith. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2017

38 of 39

Sykamore

CMT next women of country, Sykamore
Sykamore. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2020

39 of 39

Julia Cole

CMT next women of country, Julia Cole
Julia Cole. Catherine Powell for CMT

Class of 2022

