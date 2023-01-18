Entertainment Music Country CMT's Next Women of Country Celebrates 10 Years and Introduces New Class: See All the Photos The 2023 class was announced Tuesday night at City Winery Nashville. CMT's Leslie Fram was joined by Next Women of Country alumni Brittney Spencer, Brooke Eden, Caitlyn Smith, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton to commemorate 10 years of the franchise By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 18, 2023 06:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 39 Alana Springsteen Alana Springsteen. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 02 of 39 Kasey Tyndall Kasey Tyndall. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 03 of 39 Kimberly Kelly Kimberly Kelly. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 04 of 39 Julie Williams Julie Williams. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 05 of 39 Roberta Lea Roberta Lea. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 06 of 39 Avery Anna Avery Anna. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 07 of 39 Ashley Cooke Ashley Cooke. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 08 of 39 Pillbox Patti Pillbox Patti. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 09 of 39 O.N.E. the Duo Class of 2023 10 of 39 Georgia Webster Georgia Webster. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 11 of 39 Mackenzie Carpenter Mackenzie Carpenter. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 12 of 39 MaRynn Taylor MaRynn Taylor. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 13 of 39 Catie Offerman Catie Offerman. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 14 of 39 Angie K Angie K. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 15 of 39 Carter Faith Carter Faith. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 16 of 39 Chapel Hart Chapel Hart. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2021 17 of 39 Leslie Fram Leslie Fram. Catherine Powell for CMT SVP, Music & Talent, CMT & Founder of NWOC 18 of 39 Megan Moroney Megan Moroney. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2023 19 of 39 Tara Thompson Tara Thompson. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2016 20 of 39 Hannah Ellis Hannah Ellis. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2018 21 of 39 Erin Enderlin Erin Enderlin. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2018 22 of 39 Laci Kaye Booth Laci Kaye Booth. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2022 23 of 39 Reyna Roberts Reyna Roberts. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2021 24 of 39 Miko Marks Miko Marks. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2022 25 of 39 Lily Rose Lily Rose. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2022 26 of 39 Hannah Dasher Hannah Dasher. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2021 27 of 39 Alex Kline Alex Kline. Catherine Powell for CMT Songwriter and special guest 28 of 39 Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2015 29 of 39 Brittney Spencer Brittney Spencer. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2021 30 of 39 Abbey Cone Abbey Cone. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2020 31 of 39 Nicolle Gallyon Nicole Gallyon. Catherine Powell for CMT Songwriter and special guest 32 of 39 SACHA SACHA. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2021 33 of 39 Ingrid Andress Ingrid Andress. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2019 34 of 39 Maddie & Tae Maddie & Tae. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2015 35 of 39 Brooke Eden Brooke Eden. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2015 36 of 39 Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2015 37 of 39 Caitlyn Smith Caitlyn Smith. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2017 38 of 39 Sykamore Sykamore. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2020 39 of 39 Julia Cole Julia Cole. Catherine Powell for CMT Class of 2022