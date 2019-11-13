Gabby! Caylee! Madison! Meet CMT's 2020 Next Women of Country

Her childhood music idol: Shirley Temple. “My grandma had all the VHS tapes.”

Song that made her fall in love with country: Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying.”

Her dream collaboration: Taylor Swift. “She was the first one who was starting out young in country music who gave me a chance that I could do it, too.”

Her favorite road-survival tip: “Pack snacks, because you can wind up hangry and end up with gross food.”

Her song she’s most excited about: “I Break Things”