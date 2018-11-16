Carly! Cassadee! Clare! Meet CMT's 2019 Next Women of Country

The CMT Next Women of Country class of 2019 was announced by Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild on Tuesday in Nashville. Co-hosted by CMT's Leslie Fram and Cassadee Pope — who will headline the CMT Next Women of Country tour alongside Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis— the celebration included performances from new and current members of the elite club of women artists. In addition, Maren Morris received the CMT Next Women of Country Impact Award, presented to her by award-winning songwriter Natalie Hemby.

More
Katie Kauss
November 16, 2018 12:05 PM
pinterest
CARLY PEARCE
Katie Kauss
pinterest
CASSADEE POPE
Katie Kauss
pinterest
INGRID ANDRESS
Katie Kauss
pinterest
LEAH TURNER
pinterest
TENILLE TOWNES
Katie Kauss
pinterest
KELLEIGH BANNEN
Katie Kauss
pinterest
TARA THOMPSON
Katie Kauss
pinterest
RUBY STEWART and ALYSSA BONAGURA of THE SISTERHOOD BAND
Katie Kauss
pinterest
LAUREN DUSKI
Katie Kauss
pinterest
ABBY ANDERSON
Katie Kauss
pinterest
CLARE DUNN
Katie Kauss
pinterest
LAINEY WILSON
Lainey Wilson
pinterest
ANNA VAUS
Katie Kauss
pinterest
RACHEL WAMMACK
Katie Kauss
pinterest
NATALIE STOVALL
pinterest
EMILY HACKETT
Katie Kauss
pinterest
STEPHANIE QUAYLE
Katie Kauss
1 of 18

Advertisement
1 of 17 Katie Kauss

CARLY PEARCE

Advertisement
2 of 17 Katie Kauss

CASSADEE POPE

3 of 17 Katie Kauss

INGRID ANDRESS

Advertisement
4 of 17

LEAH TURNER

Advertisement
5 of 17 Katie Kauss

TENILLE TOWNES

Advertisement
6 of 17 Katie Kauss

KELLEIGH BANNEN

Advertisement
7 of 17 Katie Kauss

TARA THOMPSON

Advertisement
8 of 17 Katie Kauss

RUBY STEWART and ALYSSA BONAGURA of THE SISTERHOOD BAND

Advertisement
9 of 17 Katie Kauss

LAUREN DUSKI

Advertisement
10 of 17 Katie Kauss

ABBY ANDERSON

Advertisement
11 of 17 Katie Kauss

CLARE DUNN

Advertisement
12 of 17 Lainey Wilson

LAINEY WILSON

Advertisement
13 of 17 Katie Kauss

ANNA VAUS

Advertisement
14 of 17 Katie Kauss

RACHEL WAMMACK

Advertisement
15 of 17

NATALIE STOVALL

Advertisement
16 of 17 Katie Kauss

EMILY HACKETT

Advertisement
17 of 17 Katie Kauss

STEPHANIE QUAYLE

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.