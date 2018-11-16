The CMT Next Women of Country class of 2019 was announced by Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild on Tuesday in Nashville. Co-hosted by CMT's Leslie Fram and Cassadee Pope — who will headline the CMT Next Women of Country tour alongside Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis— the celebration included performances from new and current members of the elite club of women artists. In addition, Maren Morris received the CMT Next Women of Country Impact Award, presented to her by award-winning songwriter Natalie Hemby.