Winners' Photos from the 2023 CMT Awards

Some of the night's big winners popped into PEOPLE's photo booth to document their victorious moments: see the pictures

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 3, 2023 12:31 AM
01 of 06

Shania Twain

CMT Winners portraits
Catherine Powell

Winner, Equal Play Award

02 of 06

Lainey Wilson

CMT Winners portraits
Catherine Powell

Winner, female video of the year ("Heart Like a Truck") and collaborative video of the year ("wait in the truck")

03 of 06

Kane and Katelyn Brown

CMT Winners portraits
Catherine Powell

Winners, video of the year ("Thank God")

04 of 06

Jelly Roll

CMT Winners portraits
Catherine Powell

Winner, male video of the year, breakthrough male video of the year and CMT digital-first performance of the year ("Son of a Sinner")

05 of 06

HARDY and Lainey Wilson

CMT Winners portraits
Catherine Powell

Winners, collaborative video of the year ("wait in the truck")

06 of 06

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson

Winner, CMT performance of the year ("'Til You Can't")

