Entertainment Music Country Winners' Photos from the 2023 CMT Awards Some of the night's big winners popped into PEOPLE's photo booth to document their victorious moments: see the pictures By Kate Hogan Published on April 3, 2023 12:31 AM 01 of 06 Shania Twain Catherine Powell Winner, Equal Play Award 02 of 06 Lainey Wilson Catherine Powell Winner, female video of the year ("Heart Like a Truck") and collaborative video of the year ("wait in the truck") 03 of 06 Kane and Katelyn Brown Catherine Powell Winners, video of the year ("Thank God") 04 of 06 Jelly Roll Catherine Powell Winner, male video of the year, breakthrough male video of the year and CMT digital-first performance of the year ("Son of a Sinner") 05 of 06 HARDY and Lainey Wilson Catherine Powell Winners, collaborative video of the year ("wait in the truck") 06 of 06 Cody Johnson Winner, CMT performance of the year ("'Til You Can't")