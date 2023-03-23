Tyler Hubbard, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Several country legends are returning to the 2023 CMT Music Awards stage!

CMT and CBS announced on Thursday some of the highly anticipated collaborations that will be hitting the stage at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2, as well as some additional performers who will be lighting up the stage.

Rock band The Black Crowes are set to perform their hit single "She Talks to Angels" alongside CMT performance of the year nominee Darius Rucker. The two announced they would do "CMT Crossroads," which would be taped in Austin as part of CMT Music Awards Week and air sometime in the summer.

The CMT Awards Show will also bring together country superstar Wynonna Judd and "Girl Goin' Nowhere" singer and video of the year nominee Ashley McBryde for a performance that will be featured as part of The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert event, which will air in the spring.

Fernando Leon/Getty

Judd is up for her first CMT Music Awards, having been nominated for the first time for her performance of "The Rose" with Brandi Carlile and performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" from last year's CMT Music Awards, which she performed with her mother Naomi Judd shortly before her death.

First-time CMT nominee Jelly Roll, who is nominated for male video of the year, breakthrough male video of the year and CMT digital-first performance of the year, will also make his debut on the CMT stage singing his hit song "Need a Favor."

Tyler Hubbard will also be taking the stage for the first time solo after the end of his duo Florida Georgia Line, and will sing his hit song, "Dancin' in the Country" off his self-titled debut album.

Tyler Hubbard. Tristan Cusick

The musicians will join an already long list of performers which include CMT co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown (along with his wife Katelyn), Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson. The award show will also feature rising country stars on the Ram Trucks Side Stage including Megan Moroney, Jackson Dean, Nate Smith, Lily Rose, Avery Anna and Chapel Hart.

Lainey Wilson leads the pack this year with four nominations, including video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Trailing her with three nods each are co-host Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll. Brown's co-host Kelsea Ballerini is up for two awards, including the coveted video of the year.

Video of the year, the night's biggest prize, currently has 16 artists vying for the title, including McBryde, Ballerini, Brown, Shelton, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town and Walker Hayes, among others. That number will be narrowed down to six after the first round of voting on March 27. Then the top three will be announced on show day, and the winner determined via social media.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2, and is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.