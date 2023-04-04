Shania Twain Says She Loves Megan Thee Stallion and Wants to Collaborate: 'She Is a Great Talent'

Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion could be ushering in a hot country girl summer!

After the "Body" rapper presented Twain with the Equal Play Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas on Sunday, the country star spoke to Entertainment Tonight about meeting Megan and expressed interest in a collaboration.

"I love her. What a sweetheart," the 57-year-old "Giddy Up!" performer told the outlet. "We were sitting together in the audience. We really gelled very well. I really love her as a person."

"She's a great talent. I was just glad she didn't ask me to twerk out there, you know? I would've had to say no. That I cannot do," added Twain. "She was amazing and said so many sweet things. I was really flattered that she was there for me."

Shania Twain. Jason Kempin/Getty

The Grammy winner then said she'd be interested in a musical collaboration with Megan, 28. "I was thinking that," she explained. "I think that would really work... I love her whole mind."

Megan's not the only artist Twain's said she'd like to work with as of late. Elsewhere in the ET interview, she said she'd be down to collaborate with Alanis Morissette: "We've crossed paths so many times over the years, and we just never did work together. We should, of course, as fellow Canadians."

At the 2023 Grammys in February, Twain told PEOPLE that she'd like to get in the studio with young artists — especially ones who've been inspired by her music.

"It's true that I haven't done a lot of collaborating. I've always written music that I've recorded myself for the most part, like pretty much 99.9% of the time," said the star. "But at this point, I'd love to just have more fun getting together with other artists."

Shania Twain. Rick Kern/Getty

Twain, who's recently worked with Kelsea Ballerini and performed at Coachella with Harry Styles, noted that many artists have told her they grew up listening to her music.

"I'm running into a lot of young artists now that were little kids when my first albums came out, so I feel like I'm having a reunion with them, and we can have adult conversations," she continued. "They're not 6 anymore. They're all grown-up! So, I think that would be really surreal thing to do, would be to collab with some of these kids that aren't kids anymore."

During the same interview, Twain said she'd "absolutely" love to collaborate with Beyoncé: "She's so extraordinary."