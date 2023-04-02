CMT Awards 2023: See All the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet

Nashville's big names are in Austin for the latest celebration of country music, airing live from the Moody Center on April 2

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 2, 2023 07:09 PM
01 of 55

Shania Twain

Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic
02 of 55

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Carrie Underwood. Jason Kempin/Getty
03 of 55

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Emma McIntyre/Getty
04 of 55

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Kelsea Ballerini. Emma McIntyre/Getty
05 of 55

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

Emma McIntyre/Getty
06 of 55

Dustin Lynch

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
07 of 55

Megan Thee Stallion

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
08 of 55

Dixie D'Amelio

Kevin Mazur/Getty
09 of 55

Ashley Cooke

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
10 of 55

Wynonna Judd

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
11 of 55

Cody Alan and Trea Smith

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
12 of 55

Ashley McBryde

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
13 of 55

Drake Milligan

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
14 of 55

Amanda Kate Ferris

Jason Kempin/Getty
15 of 55

Lily Rose and Daira Eamon

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Jason Kempin/Getty
16 of 55

Kimberly Kelly

Jason Kempin/Getty
17 of 55

Reyna Roberts

Jason Kempin/Getty
18 of 55

Roberta Lea

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
19 of 55

Austin Mahone

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
20 of 55

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
21 of 55

Jenna Paulette

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
22 of 55

Megan Moroney

Emma McIntyre/Getty
23 of 55

Priscilla Block

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
24 of 55

Parmalee

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
25 of 55

Tiera Kennedy

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
26 of 55

Patty Hanson and Charles Esten

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
27 of 55

Tameca Jones

Christopher Polk/Getty
28 of 55

Angie K

Jason Kempin/Getty
29 of 55

Jake and Rachel Scott

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
30 of 55

Morgan Wade

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
31 of 55

Pillbox Patti

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
32 of 55

Primo the Alien

Christopher Polk/Getty
33 of 55

Darius Rucker

Christopher Polk/Getty
34 of 55

Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon and Olivia Lux

Emma McIntyre/Getty
35 of 55

Madeline Edwards

Emma McIntyre/Getty
36 of 55

Jackie Venson

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
37 of 55

Kailey and Russell Dickerson

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
38 of 55

Julia Cole

Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic
39 of 55

One the Duo

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
40 of 55

Noah Schnapp

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
41 of 55

Midland

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
42 of 55

MacKenzie Porter

Christopher Polk/Getty
43 of 55

Lainey Wilson

Christopher Polk/Getty
44 of 55

Jen Landon

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
45 of 55

Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio

Kevin Mazur/Getty
46 of 55

Ingrid Andress

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
47 of 55

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
48 of 55

Carly Pearce

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
49 of 55

Chapel Heart

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
50 of 55

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
51 of 55

Travis Kelce

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
52 of 55

Madison Bailey

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
53 of 55

LeAnn Rimes

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
54 of 55

Connor Saeli and Jenna Palek

Jason Kempin/Getty
55 of 55

Ian Bohen

Christopher Polk/Getty
