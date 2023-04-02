Entertainment Music Country CMT Awards 2023: See All the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet Nashville's big names are in Austin for the latest celebration of country music, airing live from the Moody Center on April 2 By Kate Hogan Published on April 2, 2023 07:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 55 Shania Twain Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic 02 of 55 Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood. Jason Kempin/Getty 03 of 55 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Emma McIntyre/Getty 04 of 55 Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini. Emma McIntyre/Getty 05 of 55 Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Emma McIntyre/Getty 06 of 55 Dustin Lynch Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 07 of 55 Megan Thee Stallion Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 08 of 55 Dixie D'Amelio Kevin Mazur/Getty 09 of 55 Ashley Cooke Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 10 of 55 Wynonna Judd Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 11 of 55 Cody Alan and Trea Smith Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 12 of 55 Ashley McBryde Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 13 of 55 Drake Milligan Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 14 of 55 Amanda Kate Ferris Jason Kempin/Getty 15 of 55 Lily Rose and Daira Eamon Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Jason Kempin/Getty 16 of 55 Kimberly Kelly Jason Kempin/Getty 17 of 55 Reyna Roberts Jason Kempin/Getty 18 of 55 Roberta Lea Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 19 of 55 Austin Mahone Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 20 of 55 Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 21 of 55 Jenna Paulette Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 22 of 55 Megan Moroney Emma McIntyre/Getty 23 of 55 Priscilla Block Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 24 of 55 Parmalee Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 25 of 55 Tiera Kennedy Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 26 of 55 Patty Hanson and Charles Esten Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 27 of 55 Tameca Jones Christopher Polk/Getty 28 of 55 Angie K Jason Kempin/Getty 29 of 55 Jake and Rachel Scott Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 30 of 55 Morgan Wade Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 31 of 55 Pillbox Patti Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 32 of 55 Primo the Alien Christopher Polk/Getty 33 of 55 Darius Rucker Christopher Polk/Getty 34 of 55 Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon and Olivia Lux Emma McIntyre/Getty 35 of 55 Madeline Edwards Emma McIntyre/Getty 36 of 55 Jackie Venson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 37 of 55 Kailey and Russell Dickerson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 38 of 55 Julia Cole Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic 39 of 55 One the Duo Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 40 of 55 Noah Schnapp Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 41 of 55 Midland Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 42 of 55 MacKenzie Porter Christopher Polk/Getty 43 of 55 Lainey Wilson Christopher Polk/Getty 44 of 55 Jen Landon Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 45 of 55 Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio Kevin Mazur/Getty 46 of 55 Ingrid Andress Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 47 of 55 Cole Swindell and Courtney Little Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 48 of 55 Carly Pearce Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 49 of 55 Chapel Heart Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 50 of 55 Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 51 of 55 Travis Kelce Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 52 of 55 Madison Bailey Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 53 of 55 LeAnn Rimes Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 54 of 55 Connor Saeli and Jenna Palek Jason Kempin/Getty 55 of 55 Ian Bohen Christopher Polk/Getty