Inside PEOPLE's CMT Awards 2023 Photo Booth

All of country's big names were ready for their close-ups during Sunday night's CMT Awards: see the photo evidence!

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 2, 2023 10:08 PM
01 of 35

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
02 of 35

Wynonna Judd

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
03 of 35

Dustin Lynch

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
04 of 35

Jake and Rachel Scott

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
05 of 35

Gary Clark Jr.

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
06 of 35

Jelly Roll

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
07 of 35

Madison Bailey

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
08 of 35

Tiera Kennedy

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
09 of 35

Noah Schnapp

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
10 of 35

Pillbox Patti

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
11 of 35

Megan Moroney

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
12 of 35

Max Thieriot

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
13 of 35

MacKenzie Porter

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
14 of 35

Jon and Summer Pardi

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
15 of 35

Lily Rose

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
16 of 35

Kylie Morgan

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
17 of 35

Ian Bohen

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
18 of 35

HARDY

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
19 of 35

Darius Rucker

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
20 of 35

Chris Robinson

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
21 of 35

Chapel Hart

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
22 of 35

Carly Pearce

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
23 of 35

Austin Mahone

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
24 of 35

Travis Kelce

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
25 of 35

THEBROSFRESH

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
26 of 35

Steve Howey

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
27 of 35

Shania Twain

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
28 of 35

Russell and Kailey Dickerson

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
29 of 35

Peter Frampton

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
30 of 35

Morgan Wade

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
31 of 35

Midland

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
32 of 35

Lainey Wilson

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
33 of 35

Jen Landon

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
34 of 35

Charles Esten

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
35 of 35

Ashley McBryde

2023 CMT Portrait studio
Catherine Powell
