Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce Deliver Energetic Performance of 'Just a Girl' at the 2023 CMT Awards

The performance marked the "Cool" singer and the country star's first collaboration

By
and
Published on April 2, 2023 09:59 PM

Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce was the crossover we never knew we needed!

At Sunday's CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, Stefani and Pearce joined forces for a fun, high-energy performance of the No Doubt hit "Just a Girl."

Stefani, 53, opened the performance, donning a white mini dress with red polka dots and matching gloves, black heels, fishnet tights, a pearl necklace and two buns in her hair.

She was joined by Pearce in the second verse, who wore an all-black look complete with a corset and large bow on the side. The two musicians hugged each other after singing Stefani's 1995 hit.

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani. Jason Kempin/Getty

Ahead of the ceremony, Pearce, 32, spoke to CMT about the performance and her relationship to Stefani. "She obviously is married to Blake [Shelton], which I've been on tour a few times with him, and we've gotten to know each other and struck up an unlikely friendship," she said. "She asked me to do this because we really are friends outside of this."

"She is such a true artist and such a songwriter," continued Pearce. "I feel like we've really bonded over the songwriting, and I'm such a fan."

Check out PEOPLE's full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

2023 CMT Arrivals
Carly Pearce. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The performance marked Stefani's debut at the award show. She last appeared on the show in 2020 alongside husband Blake Shelton, however, to accept their win for collaborative video of the year for their song "Nobody But You."

Meanwhile, Pearce is nominated for performance of the year alongside Ashley McBryde and LeAnn Rimes. She is also nominated for female video of the year for her song "What He Didn't Do."

Pearce re-released her album 29: Written in Stone with live recordings in music city in March.

The album featured her hit song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" with McBryde, which earned the country star her first Grammy in February.

2023 CMT Arrivals
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Emma McIntyre/Getty

As for Stefani, she joined Shelton onstage earlier this week at his concert in Buffalo, New York, for a performance of their collaborations "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

Since their collaborations, Stefani has become more involved in the country music scene. In September, she marked her in-person debut at the Grand Ole Opry. In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the warm welcome.

"I'm so nervous, I'm so excited, this is one of those things that you don't dream about if you're me — and then all of a sudden I'm here with Blake Shelton," the singer said. "It's a miracle, I'm so grateful, thank you so much."

The rock star also got a standing ovation from the crowd after each song — which prompted Shelton to share how proud he felt on social media.

"I am absolutely beside myself right now… Congratulations @gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @opry stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness," the "No Body" singer wrote.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, and is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain to Perform at the 2023 CMTs
Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain Join 2023 CMT Awards Performance Lineup
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards Hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown Share Fellow Stars They're Most Excited to See at Show
CMT Tyler Hubbard, Ashley Mcbryde and Jelly roll
Tyler Hubbard, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton During His Grand Ole Opry Performance
Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'
Chuck Leavell, Billy Gibbons, Cody Johnson, Slash
Billy Gibbons, Slash, Cody Johnson and More to Perform Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at the 2023 CMT Awards
gwen stefani, blake shelton
Gwen Stefani Joins Husband Blake Shelton to Sing 'Don't Speak' During His Final Night on Tour
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Jelly Roll, winner of Male Breakthrough Video of the Year "Son of a Sinner," speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Lainey Wilson, winner of Female Video of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck,” speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Cody Johnson, winner of CMT Performance of the Year for "Till It Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards), speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)
CMT Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners!
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 CMT Awards
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Lily Rose attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart attend the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Jackson Dean attends the 68th BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)
Lily Rose, Chapel Hart and Jackson Dean Among Rising Stars to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Lily Rose and Wife Daira Show Off Wedding Bands at 2023 CMT Awards: 'It's Been Fun' (Exclusive)
Wynonna Judd Adds Additional Dates to The Judds: FInal Tour
Wynonna Judd Honors Late Mom Naomi at 2023 CMT Awards 1 Year After Final Appearance: 'You Need to Be Here'
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban Announced as CMT Music Awards Performers
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde accept the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley McBryde Calls Carly Pearce Collaboration a 'Wonderful Thing For Our Friendship' at 2023 Grammys