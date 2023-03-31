CMT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show

The 2023 CMT Awards will air live from Austin on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Published on March 31, 2023 07:05 PM
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: John Shearer / Getty for CMT

We're counting down the days until the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

The fan-voted country music award show will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday and will steam live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

This year, fans can expect a star-studded performance lineup with acts like Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain taking the stage. Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown are set to return as co-hosts.

Here's everything you need to know about the fun-filled night!

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown are back to host

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini
Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini hosting in 2021. John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT

Ballerini and Brown, both 29, are returning as co-hosts for Ballerini's third time and Brown's fourth to take on the night.

"The CMT Awards are really a true snapshot of the sound of country music right now, and honoring newer artists and collaborations, and things that are pushing boundaries," Ballerini said earlier this week. "I think I can probably speak for both of us to say that that's always where our music's really lain, and something that's important to us."

She continued: "To be able to be on stage and host the show with someone that I feel like I'm really similar to in that way is very cool."

kelsea ballerini and kane brown
Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. John Shearer / Getty for CMT

In order to prepare for their big night, Brown said he and the "Blindsided" singer typically start by poring over scripts and bouncing around creative ideas.

"Our goal is to highlight and complement all of the nominees and amazing performances of the artists there, and just tee them up to do their thing," he said. "I really just try and be me when it comes to hosting."

Last year, Brown joined as co-host when the "Heartfirst" singer tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the award show and was forced to complete her hosting duties from home.

Lainey Wilson leads the pack with the most nominations

Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson leads the pack this year with four nominations, including video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Trailing her with three nods each are co-host Brown, Cody Johnson and first-time nominee Jelly Roll. Ballerini is up for two awards, including the coveted video of the year.

Meanwhile, nominations for video of the year, the night's biggest prize, also includes Brown, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark and Pillbox Patti, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, HARDY feat. Wilson, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Walker Hayes.

2023 also marks the first year that the show will separate the breakthrough video of the year award into male and female categories.

Expect a star-studded performance lineup

Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain to Perform at the 2023 CMTs
Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock, Kevin Mazur/Getty, Kate Green/Getty

The star-studded performances begin with Gary Clark Jr.'s Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute.

Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain — who is receiving this year's Equal Pay award — will also take the stage at the award show.

The Jagged Little Pill songstress, 48, will make her CMT Music Awards debut with a performance of "You Oughta Know" with Ingrid Andress, Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of CMT Next Women of Country franchise. Meanwhile, Stefani, 53, will also mark her debut with a performance alongside Carly Pearce.

Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Haynes will be honoring Lynyrd Skynyrd and founding member Gary Rossington after his death in March. LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd will also join in on the tribute as they fill the role of The Honkettes.

Ballerini and Brown (along with his wife Katelyn) will also take the stage at the award show. More performers include Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban. The award show will also feature rising country stars on the Ram Trucks Side Stage including Megan Moroney, Jackson Dean, Nate Smith, Lily Rose, Avery Anna and Chapel Hart.

Watch your favorite stars present awards

Jon Pardi, Megan thee stallion, Noah Schnapp and Charles Esten
Jon Pardi, Megan Thee stallion, Noah Schnapp and Charles Esten. Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

This year, the presenters range from country music singers to rappers and actors from your TV shows — making this an occasion you won't want to miss.

The star-studded lineup begins with Pearce, Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D'Amelio, Dustin Lynch HARDY, Ian Bohen and Jen Landon.

More presenters include Jon Pardi, Rimes, Madison Bailey, Max Thieriot, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp, Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Twain, Steve Howey and Travis Kelce.

How to watch

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2, and is also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

