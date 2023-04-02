The Cutest Couples at the 2023 CMT Awards

Country cuteness! See which stars made it a date at the 2023 CMT Awards in Austin on Sunday night

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 2, 2023 09:30 PM
01 of 13

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

2023 CMT Arrivals
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Another awards show, another date night for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! The pair brought their his-and-hers takes on menswear to the 2023 CMT Awards in Austin, Texas, on April 2.

02 of 13

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Buzzy new loves Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards, where the singer hosted and her actor boyfriend showed support.

03 of 13

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

2023 CMT Arrivals
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Before he started his CMT Awards hosting duties, Kane Brown posted two glam pics with wife Katelyn, captioned simply, "The Browns."

04 of 13

Lily Rose and Daira Eamon

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: (L-R) Daira Eamon and Lily Rose attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic)
Daira Eamon Williamson and Lily Rose. Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic

Fresh off their Nashville wedding, newlyweds Lily Rose and Daira Eamon shared a kiss on the carpet — and showed off their new bling!

05 of 13

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan

2023 CMT Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

New parents Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan left baby Presley at home for the big night out — but had lots to say about their 2-month-old on the red carpet.

06 of 13

Patty Hanson and Charles Esten

2023 CMT Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Nashville actor Charles Esten and his wife of 30 years, Patty Hanson, cozied up on the carpet.

07 of 13

Rachel and Jake Scott

2023 CMT Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Parents-to-be Jake and Rachel Scott came from their babymoon to the CMT Awards red carpet.

08 of 13

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll

2023 CMT Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

A nominee three times over, Jelly Roll had the support of wife Bunnie Xo at the CMT Awards.

09 of 13

Cody Alan and Trea Smith

2023 CMT Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

CMT host Cody Alan walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with fiancé Trea Smith.

10 of 13

Connor Saeli and Jenna Palek

2023 CMT Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

Bachelor Nation's Connor Saeli and TikToker Jenna Palek took their year-long relationship to the red carpet on Sunday night.

11 of 13

Kailey and Russell Dickerson

2023 CMT Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Nominee Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey were among the many attendees sporting black ribbons in memory of the six Covenant School shooting victims.

12 of 13

Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio

2023 CMT Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Before he hit the stage for his tribute to late blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan, Gary Clark Jr. cozied up with wife Nicole Trunfio.

13 of 13

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little

2023 CMT Arrivals
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Courtney Little joined her boyfriend Cole Swindell, who was up for two awards at Sunday night's show.

Related Articles
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Lainey Wilson and HARDY speak onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
CMT Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners!
Kelsea Ballerini CMT Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Gets Choked Up Dedicating 2023 CMT Awards to Gun Violence Victims After Nashville Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13855066it) Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Austin, Texas, USA - 02 Apr 2023
Jon Pardi Reveals Daughter Presley Is 'Starting to Laugh' at 2023 CMT Awards: 'Here's to Having Kids!'
Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Carrie Underwood Dazzles on 2023 CMT Awards Carpet, Shouts Out Husband Mike Fisher and Their 'Kiddos'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)
See Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Suit Up for the 2023 CMT Awards Red Carpet
Daira Eamon and Lily Rose at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Lily Rose and Wife Daira Show Off Wedding Bands at 2023 CMT Awards: 'It's Been Fun' (Exclusive)
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Made Red Carpet Debut at 2023 CMT Awards: 'I Have a Really Hot Date Tonight'
2023 CMT Arrivals
CMT Awards 2023: See All the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show
lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
All the Gorgeous Photos from Lily Rose and Daira Eamon's Nashville Wedding
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert Jokes the Best 'Yellowstone' Role for Her Would Be ... Herself
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer attend the 2019 CMT Music Award at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan's Relationship Timeline
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards Hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown Share Fellow Stars They're Most Excited to See at Show
Tayler Holder Is Single, But Still Finds Love in the New Acoustic Version of “Marry You”
Tayler Holder Is Single — but Still Finds Love in the New Acoustic Version of 'Marry You'
Chuck Leavell, Billy Gibbons, Cody Johnson, Slash
Billy Gibbons, Slash, Cody Johnson and More to Perform Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at the 2023 CMT Awards
Laney Beville Hayes and Walker Hayes attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Walker Hayes' Wife? All About Laney Beville Hayes