01 of 13 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Emma McIntyre/Getty Another awards show, another date night for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! The pair brought their his-and-hers takes on menswear to the 2023 CMT Awards in Austin, Texas, on April 2.

02 of 13 Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Buzzy new loves Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards, where the singer hosted and her actor boyfriend showed support.

03 of 13 Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Emma McIntyre/Getty Before he started his CMT Awards hosting duties, Kane Brown posted two glam pics with wife Katelyn, captioned simply, "The Browns."

04 of 13 Lily Rose and Daira Eamon Daira Eamon Williamson and Lily Rose. Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic Fresh off their Nashville wedding, newlyweds Lily Rose and Daira Eamon shared a kiss on the carpet — and showed off their new bling!

05 of 13 Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock New parents Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan left baby Presley at home for the big night out — but had lots to say about their 2-month-old on the red carpet.

06 of 13 Patty Hanson and Charles Esten Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nashville actor Charles Esten and his wife of 30 years, Patty Hanson, cozied up on the carpet.

07 of 13 Rachel and Jake Scott Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Parents-to-be Jake and Rachel Scott came from their babymoon to the CMT Awards red carpet.

08 of 13 Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock A nominee three times over, Jelly Roll had the support of wife Bunnie Xo at the CMT Awards.

09 of 13 Cody Alan and Trea Smith Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock CMT host Cody Alan walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with fiancé Trea Smith.

10 of 13 Connor Saeli and Jenna Palek Jason Kempin/Getty Bachelor Nation's Connor Saeli and TikToker Jenna Palek took their year-long relationship to the red carpet on Sunday night.

11 of 13 Kailey and Russell Dickerson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nominee Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey were among the many attendees sporting black ribbons in memory of the six Covenant School shooting victims.

12 of 13 Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio Kevin Mazur/Getty Before he hit the stage for his tribute to late blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan, Gary Clark Jr. cozied up with wife Nicole Trunfio.