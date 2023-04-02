CMT Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners!

Lainey Wilson kicked off the night with four nominations, the most ahead of the award show

By
Updated on April 2, 2023 09:45 PM
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Lainey Wilson and HARDY speak onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Lainey Wilson and HARDY. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

The CMT Music Awards are rewarding the best in country music videos!

On Sunday night, the award show, co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini is handing out trophies to recognize country artists for their music and music videos!

Lainey Wilson led the pack this year with four nominations, including video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year and CMT performance of the year. Following closely behind is Brown, Cody Johnson and first-time nominee Jelly Roll with three.

Meanwhile, 16 acts were originally nominated for the coveted video of the year award, though only Morgan Wallen, Brown and his wife Katelyn, HARDY and Wilson, Johnson, Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton made it as finalists. The final three will be available Sunday.

Check out PEOPLE's full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

Here's the list of winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Blake Shelton - "No Body"
  • Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"
  • Cody Johnson - "Human"
  • HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"
  • Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"
  • Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist.

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.

  • Bailey Zimmerman - "Rock and A Hard Place"
  • Cody Johnson - "Human"
  • Cole Swindell - "She Had Me At Heads Carolina"
  • Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"
  • Kane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"
  • Luke Combs - "The Kind Of Love We Make"
  • Morgan Wallen - "Wasted On You"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

  • Dan + Shay - "You (Performance Video)"
  • Lady A - "Summer State Of Mind"
  • Little Big Town - "Hell Yeah"
  • Parmalee - "Take My Name"
  • The War And Treaty - "That's How Love Is Made"
  • Zac Brown Band - "Out In The Middle"

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a female artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

  • Avery Anna - "Narcissist"
  • Kylie Morgan - "If He Wanted To He Would"
  • MacKenzie Porter - "Pickup"
  • Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"
  • Morgan Wade - "Wilder Days"
  • Tiera Kennedy - "Found It In You"

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a male artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

  • Bailey Zimmerman - "Fall In Love"
  • Corey Kent - "Wild as Her"
  • Drake Milligan - "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"
  • Jackson Dean - "Don't Come Lookin'"
  • Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner"
  • Nate Smith - "Whiskey On You"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

  • Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth A Shot"
  • HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"
  • Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"
  • Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"
  • Midland feat. Jon Pardi - "Longneck Way To Go"
  • Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - "She Likes It"
  • Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - "Where We Started"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

  • Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - "Colors" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • Chris Stapleton - "Whenever You Come Around" (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)
  • Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • Darius Rucker - "Let Her Cry" (from CMT Storytellers)
  • Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - "Lay Me Down" (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)
  • Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - "One Way Ticket" (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)
  • The Judds - "Love Can Build A Bridge" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - "The Rose" (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

  • Charley Crockett - "Time of the Cottonwood Trees" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
  • Chris Young - "Gettin' You Home" (from CMT Stages)
  • Ingrid Andress - "Wishful Drinking" (from CMT Studio Sessions)
  • Jelly Roll - "Son of A Sinner" (from CMT All Access)
  • Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange" (from CMT Viral To Verified)
  • Scotty McCreery - "Damn Strait" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
Related Articles
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show
CMT Tyler Hubbard, Ashley Mcbryde and Jelly roll
Tyler Hubbard, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards
Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain to Perform at the 2023 CMTs
Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain Join 2023 CMT Awards Performance Lineup
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Lily Rose attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart attend the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Jackson Dean attends the 68th BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)
Lily Rose, Chapel Hart and Jackson Dean Among Rising Stars to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards Hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown Share Fellow Stars They're Most Excited to See at Show
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban Announced as CMT Music Awards Performers
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
CMT Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
Kane Brown; Carrie Underwood; Mickey Guyton
Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Stars Earn Nods at 2022 CMT Music Awards
2023 CMT Arrivals
CMT Awards 2023: See All the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet
Chuck Leavell, Billy Gibbons, Cody Johnson, Slash
Billy Gibbons, Slash, Cody Johnson and More to Perform Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at the 2023 CMT Awards
Doja Cat speaks onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images); Taylor Swift speaks onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images); Becky G accepts the Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year award for “MAMIII” onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners
CMT Awards 2021 Arrivals
CMT Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners!
Luke Combs accepts the Album of the Year award for "Growin' Up" onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage); Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage; Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
CMA Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tim McGraw attends Paramount+ and 101 Studios world premiere of "1883" at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Miranda Lambert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and More to Play Nashville's Star-Studded CMA Fest
Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini
Kane Brown to Co-Host the 2023 CMT Music Awards Alongside Kelsea Ballerini