CMT Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners!

The CMT Music Awards are rewarding the best in country music videos!

On Sunday night, the award show, co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini is handing out trophies to recognize country artists for their music and music videos!

Lainey Wilson led the pack this year with four nominations, including video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year and CMT performance of the year. Following closely behind is Brown, Cody Johnson and first-time nominee Jelly Roll with three.

Meanwhile, 16 acts were originally nominated for the coveted video of the year award, though only Morgan Wallen, Brown and his wife Katelyn, HARDY and Wilson, Johnson, Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton made it as finalists. The final three will be available Sunday.

Check out PEOPLE's full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

Here's the list of winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton - "No Body"

Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist.

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman - "Rock and A Hard Place"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

Cole Swindell - "She Had Me At Heads Carolina"

Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

Kane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"

Luke Combs - "The Kind Of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen - "Wasted On You"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

Dan + Shay - "You (Performance Video)"

Lady A - "Summer State Of Mind"

Little Big Town - "Hell Yeah"

Parmalee - "Take My Name"

The War And Treaty - "That's How Love Is Made"

Zac Brown Band - "Out In The Middle"

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a female artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Avery Anna - "Narcissist"

Kylie Morgan - "If He Wanted To He Would"

MacKenzie Porter - "Pickup"

Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

Morgan Wade - "Wilder Days"

Tiera Kennedy - "Found It In You"

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a male artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman - "Fall In Love"

Corey Kent - "Wild as Her"

Drake Milligan - "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"

Jackson Dean - "Don't Come Lookin'"

Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner"

Nate Smith - "Whiskey On You"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth A Shot"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - "Longneck Way To Go"

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - "She Likes It"

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - "Where We Started"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - "Colors" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton - "Whenever You Come Around" (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker - "Let Her Cry" (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - "Lay Me Down" (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - "One Way Ticket" (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds - "Love Can Build A Bridge" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - "The Rose" (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).