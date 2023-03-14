Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 14, 2023 01:30 PM
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban Announced as CMT Music Awards Performers
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Gary Gershoff/Getty

The stage is set for a star-studded showing at the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

The annual fan-voted show announced the first round of performers set to sing at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2.

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and co-host Kelsea Ballerini will join Carrie Underwood and co-host Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn, who were previously announced as performers.

Shelton will sing his video of the year-nominated hit "No Body" in what will be his first CMT Music Awards performance in five years. Johnson, meanwhile, will sing "Human," which is up for the same prize.

Wilson, who is the most nominated artist of the night with four nods, will perform "Heart Like a Truck." The country star is up for video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Performances by Pearce, Urban and Ballerini — who recently sang "Penthouse" and "Blindsided" on Saturday Night Live — will be announced later, as will presenters and additional performers.

Video of the year, the night's biggest prize, currently has 16 artists vying for the title, though that number will be narrowed down to six after the first round of voting on March 27. Then, the top three will be announced on show day, and the winner determined via social media.

Joining Shelton and Johnson in the race are Ballerini, Brown, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark and Pillbox Patti, Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Walker Hayes.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, and is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

