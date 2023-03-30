Billy Gibbons, Slash, Cody Johnson and More to Perform Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at the 2023 CMT Awards

Legendary band Lynyrd Skynyrd will be honored with a star-studded tribute at the CMT Music Awards.

On Thursday, the award show announced that Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Haynes would be honoring the band and founding member Gary Rossington after his death in March.

LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd will also join in on the tribute as they fill the role of The Honkettes.

Dale Krantz Rossington, band member and wife of the late guitarist, is also set to attend the musical celebration alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock.

Rossington was the last surviving founding member of the band. On March 5, the band announced the news of his death in a statement shared on their Facebook page.

Wynonna Judd and LeAnn Rimes. Jason Kempin/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," the band began.

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does," the group continued. "Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

No cause of death was given, though Rossington previously dealt with various heart problems throughout the years, including emergency heart surgery in 2021.

Gary Rossington. Scott Dudelson/Getty

More performances at the award show — which will take place at the Moody Center on Sunday — include powerhouses Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.

The Jagged Little Pill songstress will make her CMT Music Awards debut with a performance of "You Oughta Know" with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of CMT Next Women of Country franchise. Meanwhile, Stefani will also mark her debut with a performance alongside Carly Pearce.

CMT co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown (along with his wife Katelyn) will also take the stage at the award show. More performers include Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban. The award show will also feature rising country stars on the Ram Trucks Side Stage including Megan Moroney, Jackson Dean, Nate Smith, Lily Rose, Avery Anna and Chapel Hart.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2, and is also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.