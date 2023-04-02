The 5 Best Moments of the 2023 CMT Awards

From Shania Twain's big win to Gwen Stefani's throwback performance, here are the moments you have to see from the 2023 CMT Awards

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 2, 2023 11:07 PM
01 of 05

Shania Twain's Big Win

Shania Twain, winner of the CMT EQUAL PLAY award, speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain. Jason Kempin/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion presented Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award, which recognizes artists who are vocal advocates for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.

"I believe in an all-inclusive country music," Twain said in her acceptance speech. "This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood. Currently, the industry standard does a real disservice to this."

Twain left with a promise to "continue to champion the many outstanding country artists that are not currently played… streamed, toured or awarded at the level they deserve."

02 of 05

Gwen Stefani's Takeover

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani. Jason Kempin/Getty

Gwen Stefani brought Carly Pearce on stage with her for a high-energy performance of No Doubt's 1995 smash "Just a Girl." The performance marked Stefani's debut at the awards show, and Pearce told CMT their bond over songwriting inspired Sunday night's duet.

"We've gotten to know each other and struck up an unlikely friendship," Pearce said. "She asked me to do this because we really are friends outside of this."

03 of 05

Wynonna Judd's Return to the Stage

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: (L-R) Ashley McBryde and Wynonna Judd perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)
Ashley McBryde and Wynonna Judd. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

While delivering a moving performance of Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is" with Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd gave a shout-out to her late mother Naomi, who died by suicide at age 76 in May 2022.

Mid-performance, the country star pointed up and said, "Mama, you need to be here. I miss you, and I love you, and I don't understand."

04 of 05

Kane and Katelyn Brown's Duet

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown perform onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)
Catherine Powell/Getty

That's CMT Award winners' Kane and Katelyn Brown's duet! The pair took home a trophy Sunday night after giving a sweet performance of their duet, "Thank God."

"This is all so new to me and when we recorded this song a year ago I never in my life would ever think that this was ever going to happen," Katelyn said while thanking Kane. "This is so special that we get to share this together every night. I love you so much."

05 of 05

Alanis Morissette's Cameo

Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards, and Alanis Morissette perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rocker Alanis Morissette joined in the CMT Awards fun, bringing Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade, Ingrid Andress and Madeline Edwards on stage with her for a fiery rendition of her 1995 hit "You Oughta Know" to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of CMT Next Women of Country franchise.

