Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain Join 2023 CMT Awards Performance Lineup

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are only getting better!

On Tuesday, the award show announced that powerhouses Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain are set to perform at the award show.

The Jagged Little Pill songstress, 48, will make her CMT Music Awards debut with a performance of "You Oughta Know" with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of CMT Next Women of Country franchise.

Meanwhile, Stefani, 53, will also mark her debut with a performance alongside Carly Pearce.

Aside from her performance, Twain, 57, will be recognized at the show with the third-ever CMT Equal Pay Award, which recognizes an artist who is a vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music. Previous winners include Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.

Alanis Morissette, Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade. John Salangsang/Shutterstock, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty, Terry Wyatt/Getty, Sara Kauss/FilmMagic, Leah Puttkammer/Getty

Morissette, Stefani and Twain are joining a star-studded lineup of performers who will be lighting up the stage at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

Rock band The Black Crowes are set to perform their hit single "She Talks to Angels" alongside CMT performance of the year nominee Darius Rucker.

The CMT Awards show will also bring together country superstar Wynonna Judd and video of the year nominee Ashley McBryde for a performance that will be featured as part of The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert event, which will air in the spring.

More performers include CMT co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown (along with his wife Katelyn), Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban. The award show will also feature rising country stars on the Ram Trucks Side Stage including Megan Moroney, Jackson Dean, Nate Smith, Lily Rose, Avery Anna and Chapel Hart.

Wilson leads the pack this year with four nominations, including video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2, and is also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.