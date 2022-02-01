2022 CMT Awards Reveal New Date and Nashville Location as Producers Tease 'One-of-a-Kind' Collabs

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from the Municipal Auditorium on April 11

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are almost here — and now, they have a time and place!

The annual fan-voted country music show will air live from Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on April 11, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The CMTs will air on CBS for the first time, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

"Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City," executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram said in a statement.

The show has yet to announce nominees and performers, but last year, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris led the pack tied for most nominations.

CMT 2021 Photo Booth Kane Brown and Chris Young | Credit: Katie Kauss

Performances from last year included H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton and BRELAND, and NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood.