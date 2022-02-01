2022 CMT Awards Reveal New Date and Nashville Location as Producers Tease 'One-of-a-Kind' Collabs
The 2022 CMT Music Awards are almost here — and now, they have a time and place!
The annual fan-voted country music show will air live from Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on April 11, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
The CMTs will air on CBS for the first time, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
"Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City," executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram said in a statement.
The show has yet to announce nominees and performers, but last year, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris led the pack tied for most nominations.
The 2021 CMT Music Awards were hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, and Carrie Underwood and John Legend scooped up the night's big win with video of the year.
Performances from last year included H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton and BRELAND, and NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood.
"The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April," Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS, said in a statement. "The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it."