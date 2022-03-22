The fan-voted show will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and More to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Country music's biggest names are making a splash at this year's CMT Music Awards.

The performers poised to take the stage at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on April 11 were announced on Tuesday, and include some of the genre's most popular artists.

Nearly all of the stars are nominated for at least one prize heading into the ceremony, with Ballerini, Brown, Combs, Johnson, Lambert, Morris, Swindell and Wilson all competing for the coveted video of the year trophy.

Nominees for this year's CMT Music Awards were announced last week, and "One Mississippi" singer Brown walked away with four, the most of any artist.

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban | Credit: Danny Matson/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trailing him with three nominations each are Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, BRELAND and Johnson, with the latter two artists each notching their very first CMT nominations.

"I got the news and I was immediately sobbing. I was just a wreck," BRELAND recently told PEOPLE of learning about his nomination. "I'm just truly, incredibly grateful to be nominated for this… I don't take it for granted at all."

Country darling Carrie Underwood, who recently released her new single "Ghost Story," is nominated for video of the year, and she currently reigns as the CMT Music Award's most-awarded artist, with 23 total wins under her belt.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks, and fans can vote for their favorites now at vote.cmt.com.