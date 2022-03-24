Luke Combs No Longer Performing at 2022 CMT Awards After Testing Positive for COVID
Luke Combs will no longer be taking the stage at the CMT Music Awards.
A spokesperson for the fan-voted awards show confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that the 31-year-old country singer won't be performing at the upcoming event after testing positive for COVID-19. Combs was set to tape his scheduled spot on Thursday, per Country Now.
"Unfortunately Luke Combs won't be with us tomorrow. He is quarantined with COVID," a CMT spokesperson said in a statement. "He's bummed to miss seeing everyone!"
Combs has not yet commented on the news.
The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was set to perform at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium alongside Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Little Big Town, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and Kelsea Ballerini, who is hosting the show with Anthony Mackie.
Nearly all of the stars are nominated for at least one prize heading into the ceremony, with Ballerini, Brown, Combs, Johnson, Lambert, Morris, Swindell and Wilson all competing for the coveted video of the year trophy.
At the CMTs in 2019, Combs took home the biggest of award of the night for the best musical performance on a TV show, series or variety special with Leon Bridges. The duo won for their rendition of Combs' 2017 single "Beautiful Crazy" from CMT Crossroads.
Additional performers and presenters for the 2022 CMTs will be announced in the coming weeks, and fans can vote for their favorites now at vote.cmt.com.
The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can also stream it live and on demand on Paramount+.