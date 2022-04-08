The 2022 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Kenny Chesney to Perform at CMT Music Awards for the First Time in 7 Years

The country star, 54, has been tapped to close out this year's show with his hit "Beers in Mexico" after he reached out to organizers, inspired by rehearsals for his upcoming tour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I realized the CMT Music Awards were happening next week, I asked if they could find space for us to debut this band, to play one of those songs that defined what we do live all those years ago — and they said, 'C'mon,'" Chesney said in a statement.

The "American Kids" singer has been getting ready for when his Here And Now 2022 tour kicks off later this month, and said he's looking forward to the opportunity to introduce two new band members: drummer Nick Buda and guitarist Danny Rader.

"You just know when something's white hot. I can't wait for people to see where this band is," he said. "It's always great to be able to close down the night! For us, to be part of what will change people's lives, to show what's possible and to celebrate how rocking the music is? That's why we do what we do."

Kenny Chesney Kenny Chesney | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

The performance marks Chesney's first at the CMT Awards in seven years.

Chesney — who hasn't toured since 2019 — won his first CMT Music Award in 2002, and his collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini, "half of my hometown," is up for video of the year and collaborative video of the year.

Ballerini is set to co-host the fan-voted show with Anthony Mackie, and she'll also perform her new single "Heartfirst."