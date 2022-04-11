Kelsea Ballerini Tests Positive for COVID, Will Host CMT Music Awards from Home: I'm 'Devastated'

Kane Brown will take over in-person hosting duties at Monday's 2022 CMT Music Awards alongside Anthony Mackie, while Kelsea Ballerini will host and perform from her home

Kelsea Ballerini has tested positive for COVID-19.

The country music singer, 28, announced in an Instagram post on Monday morning that she contracted the illness and would subsequently be partaking in her hosting duties for the 2022 CMT Music Awards from home.

"Alright friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news," Ballerini said in a video. "The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore."

Noting that she is "devastated" by her diagnosis, the "Peter Pan" singer continued by sharing that her "good news" is that she is "feeling a lot better."

"The incredible CMT team and my team have bought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform," added Ballerini. "It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best. ... Let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the CMT Music Awards confirmed, "CMT Music Awards co-host, Kelsea Ballerini, tested positive for COVID-19."

"Fortunately, she is asymptomatic and remains excited to co-host the show (remotely)," the statement continued.

The annual fan-voted awards ceremony then noted that Kane Brown, who co-hosted with Ballerini at last year's CMT Music Awards, "graciously agreed to step in" and host alongside Anthony Mackie.

"They have plenty of surprises in store for tonight's show," the statement concluded.

Brown, 28, has the most nominations at this year's ceremony with four, including male video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

He is also a finalist for the video of the year category for his "One Mississippi" music video, alongside Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's music video for "If I Didn't Love You," as well as Cody Johnson's music video for "'Till You Can't."

Ballerini is set to perform her new single "Heartfirst" during the ceremony, while Brown is also scheduled to perform alongside an array of other country artists.