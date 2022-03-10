Kelsea Ballerini is returning to host the CMT Music Awards after hosting the awards show in 2021

Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie to Host 2022 CMT Awards: 'It's Going to Be a Big One'

Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie have been chosen to lead the next country music awards show.

Ballerini, 28, and Mackie, 43, are hosting the 2022 CMT Awards live from Nashville April 11, CMT announced Thursday. This year marks Ballerini's second turn as CMT host after hosting the 2021 awards show.

"I'm thrilled to be returning as host at this year's CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie! This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists," she said in a statement included in a Thursday CMT press release.

Kelsea Ballerini Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The "Miss Me More" singer added, "This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It's going to be a big one and I can't wait!"

Mackie is co-hosting the CMT Awards for the first time this year. The Avengers star, who presented the "Video of the Year" award at the 2021 awards ceremony, said in a statement, "I had the pleasure of presenting at last year's CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville."

He continued, "I can't wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year's awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini."

MTV Movie & TV Awards Anthony Mackie Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

Mackie is the latest actor to share the stage at the CMT Awards. While Kane Brown hosted with Ballerini last year, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland co-hosted with Brown and Ashley McBryde in 2020.

Other CMT hosts over the years have included Kristen Bell, Pamela Anderson, Brittany Snow and Kathy Najimy.

Nominees for this year's CMT Music Awards will be revealed March 16, the same day fan voting opens up at vote.cmt.com.

This year, CMT will share some bonus content from the awards show with the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut, which will include 30 minutes of "new performances and extra bonus content" airing April 15 only on CMT.