The 2022 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Stars Earn Nods at 2022 CMT Music Awards

This year's nominees for the only entirely fan-voted award show in country music are in!

The 2022 CMT Music Awards announced the artists that'll go head-to-head on April 11, and country's best and brightest are all represented, including Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lose It" singer Brown leads the pack this year with four nominations, including video of the year, male video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Trailing him with three nominations each are co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, BRELAND and Cody Johnson, with the latter two artists each notching their very first CMT nominations.

Elsewhere, a whopping 12 acts are up for the coveted video of the year award, including Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Brandi Carlile, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Brown, Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton.

Underwood, who has two nominations this year thanks to her Aldean collaboration "If I Didn't Love You," currently reigns as the CMT Music Award's most-awarded artist, with 23 total wins under her belt.

Kane Brown; Carrie Underwood; Mickey Guyton Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images; James Atoa/UPI/Shutterstock; BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to recognizing artists from genres outside country—Nelly, H.E.R., Gladys Knight and LANY's Paul Klein are all nominated—this year will also see the introduction of a new category called CMT digital-first performance of the year, which recognizes artist performances created for CMT Digital throughout the year.

Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie were previously announced as the show's hosts, and more information on performers and presenters is to come.

"Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City," executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram said in a statement.

Fans can vote for their favorites now at vote.cmt.com.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can also stream it live and on demand on Paramount+.

See below for all of the 2022 CMT Music Award nominations.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 4. Final nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 11. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

● Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

● Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

● Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never"

● Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

● Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

● Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

● Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

● Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

● Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

● Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

● Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"

● Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

● Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

● Gabby Barrett - "Footprints On The Moon"

● Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

● Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

● Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

● Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"

● Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

● ​​Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

● Eric Church - "Heart On Fire"

● Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

● Luke Bryan - "Waves"

● Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

● Thomas Rhett - "Country Again"

● Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

● Brothers Osborne - "I'm Not For Everyone"

● Dan + Shay - "Steal My Love"

● Maddie & Tae - "Woman You Got"

● Old Dominion - "I Was On a Boat That Day"

● Parmalee - "Take My Name"

● Zac Brown Band - "Same Boat"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

● BRELAND - "Cross Country"

● Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - "I Can't"

● Elvie Shane - "My Boy"

● Parker McCollum - "To Be Loved By You"

● Priscilla Block - "Just About Over You"

● Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

● Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

● Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"

● Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - "Lil Bit"

● Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

● Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - "Freedom Was A Highway"

● Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

● Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

● Brothers Osborne - "Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)"

● George Strait - "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)"

● H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - "Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

● Kane Brown - "Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)"

● Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - "I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

● Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - "Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

● Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - "Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)"

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

● Brittney Spencer - "Sober & Skinny" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

● Carly Pearce - "Dear Miss Loretta" (from CMT :60 Songs)

● Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

● Jon Pardi - "On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen" (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

● Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)