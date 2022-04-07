Kacey Musgraves, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett and Taylor Lautner to Present at the 2022 CMT Awards
The 2022 CMT Awards are quickly approaching — and the award show's presenters have just been revealed!
From country music singers to actors and TV personalities, this year's award show presenters are something to look forward to, PEOPLE can exclusively announce on Thursday.
The star-studded list begins with Kacey Musgraves, Jimmie Allen, Taylor Lautner, Gabby Barrett and Dennis Quaid.
More presenters include: Gayle King, Rob Corrdry, Jordan Davis, Billy Gibbons, Joel McHale, Martina McBride, Dylan Scott, LeAnn Rimes, and Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.
This year's award show will take place in Nashville on Monday with Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie as co-hosts.
In addition to the presenters, an exciting list of performers are set to hit the stage at the award show, beginning with Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas for a world premiere collaboration, as well as a performance from Old Dominion.
Carrie Underwood will give "a very special, all-new performance," per the CMT Awards, from the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is the home of her Reflection residency.
More performances include Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and married couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban are also slated to perform, as well as The Judds, which will mark the pair's first televised performance in 20 years.
RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Says That She and Doppelgänger Reese Witherspoon Have Become "Lovely Friends"
Additionally, emerging artists such as Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith will also perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.
Nominees for this year's CMT Music Awards were announced last month, where Brown, 28, garnered four — the most of any artist.
The 2022 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
- Christina Hall to Star in New HGTV Spinoff, Christina in the Country, About Life in Tennessee
- Kacey Musgraves, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett and Taylor Lautner to Present at the 2022 CMT Awards
- James Marsden Says Fans of The Notebook Still Come Up to Him and Say They're 'Team Lon'
- Glen Powell on His Big Year and How Tom Cruise Convinced Him to Take Role in Top Gun: Maverick