The fan-voted show will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Kacey Musgraves, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett and Taylor Lautner to Present at the 2022 CMT Awards

The 2022 CMT Awards are quickly approaching — and the award show's presenters have just been revealed!

From country music singers to actors and TV personalities, this year's award show presenters are something to look forward to, PEOPLE can exclusively announce on Thursday.

More presenters include: Gayle King, Rob Corrdry, Jordan Davis, Billy Gibbons, Joel McHale, Martina McBride, Dylan Scott, LeAnn Rimes, and Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.

This year's award show will take place in Nashville on Monday with Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie as co-hosts.

In addition to the presenters, an exciting list of performers are set to hit the stage at the award show, beginning with Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas for a world premiere collaboration, as well as a performance from Old Dominion.

Carrie Underwood will give "a very special, all-new performance," per the CMT Awards, from the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is the home of her Reflection residency.

Nominees for this year's CMT Music Awards were announced last month, where Brown, 28, garnered four — the most of any artist.