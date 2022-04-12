Carrie! Jason! Miranda! The Judds! Go Inside PEOPLE and EW's CMT Awards 2022 Photo Booth

The CMT Awards aired live from Nashville on CBS and Paramount+ on Monday night

By Sarah Michaud Updated April 12, 2022 01:55 PM

1 of 36

Carrie Underwood

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Jason Aldean

Credit: The Tyler Twins

3 of 36

Naomi and Wynonna Judd

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 36

Miranda Lambert

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement

5 of 36

Cody Johnson

Credit: The Tyler Twins

6 of 36

Maren Morris

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 36

Parker McCollum

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 36

Carly Pearce

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement

9 of 36

Thomas Rhett and Riley Green

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 36

Brittney Spencer

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 36

Dylan Scott

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 36

Priscilla Block

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 36

Elvie Shane

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 36

Maddie Marlow Font

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 36

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 36

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 36

Dustin Lynch

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 36

Jimmie Allen and Monica

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 36

Reyna Roberts

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 36

Adrian Quesada, Mickey Guyton and Eric Burton of the Black Pumas

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 36

LeAnn Rimes

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 36

Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson of Midland

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 36

Kat + Alex

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 36

Tenille Arts

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 36

Restless Road

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 36

Brittney and Jason Aldean

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 36

Gilligan Stillwater and Billy Gibbons

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 36

Riley Green

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 36

Hannah Dasher

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 36

Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 36

Rob Corddry

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 36

Gayle King

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 36

Joel McHale

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 36

Monica

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 36

Taylor Lautner

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 36

Lily Aldridge

Credit: The Tyler Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Michaud
    `