The 2022 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

CMT Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show

It's that time of year again, country music lovers — the 2022 CMT Awards are almost here!

The fan-voted country music awards show will air live from Nashville on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Monday at 8 p.m. ET — and it is sure to be an eventful night!

Here's everything you need to know about the fun-filled night!

There are three hosts

Returning as co-hosts for the second year in a row, Brown and Ballerini will be joined by first-time host Mackie and together, the trio will take on the night.

Originally, only Ballerini and Mackie were set to host the show, before Ballerini announced on Instagram Monday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and would be completing her hosting duties from home.

"All right friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news," Ballerini said in a video. "The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore."

Noting that she is "devastated" by her diagnosis, the "Heartfirst" singer continued by sharing that her "good news" is that she is "feeling a lot better." In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the CMT Music Awards confirmed the news and then noted that Brown, who co-hosted with Ballerini at last year's CMT Music Awards, "graciously agreed to step in" and host alongside Mackie.

"They have plenty of surprises in store for tonight's show," the statement concluded.

Mackie is the latest actor to share the stage at the CMT Awards. While Brown hosted with Ballerini last year, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland co-hosted with Brown and Ashley McBryde in 2020.

Kane Brown leads the pack with the most nominations

Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and jason aldean Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Jason Aldean and Kane Brown | Credit: getty (4)

Leading the nominees this year is Brown, who picked up four nominations including video of the year, male video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Trailing him with three nominations each are co-host Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, BRELAND and Cody Johnson, with the latter two artists each notching their very first CMT nominations.

Elsewhere, a whopping 12 acts are up for the coveted video of the year award, including Underwood and Jason Aldean, Brandi Carlile, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Brown, Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton.

In addition to recognizing artists from genres outside country — Nelly, H.E.R., Gladys Knight and LANY's Paul Klein are all nominated — this year will also see the introduction of a new category called CMT digital-first performance of the year, which recognizes artist performances created for CMT Digital throughout the year.

Expect a star-studded performance lineup

The star-studded performance lineup begins with Guyton and Black Pumas for a world premiere collaboration, as well as a performance from Old Dominion and Gabby Barrett.

Elsewhere, Carrie Underwood will give "a very special, all-new performance," per the CMT Awards, from the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is the home of her Reflection residency.

Keith Urban Keith Urban | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

And last but certainly not least, Kenny Chesney will mark his return to the CMT stage in seven years by closing the show with a performance of his smash hit "Beers in Mexico."

Watch your favorite stars present awards

This year, the presenters at the award show range from country music singers to actors and TV personalities — making the occasion something certainly to look forward to.

More presenters include: Gayle King, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy Gibbons, Joel McHale, Martina McBride, Dylan Scott, LeAnn Rimes, and Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.

In the latest announcement, Faith Hill, Lily Aldridge, Isabel May, Craig Morgan and Mike Singletary have joined the list.

How to watch