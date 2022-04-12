See All of the Country Music Couples at the 2022 CMT Awards

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins and more country couples are enjoying date night at the CMT Awards

By Andrea Wurzburger April 11, 2022 09:10 PM

1 of 21

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty
2 of 21

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd stood out on the red carpet, with Morris wearing a bright orange skirt and silver sequin top, and Hurd wearing a pale pink suit. 

3 of 21

Jimmie and Alexis Allen

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis turned us green with envy when we caught a glimpse of their red carpet looks. 

4 of 21

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Credit: Jason Kempin / 2022 CMT Music Awards/Getty

Mom and dad's night out! Thomas Rhett — who celebrated his birthday last week — and his wife Lauren Akins looked ready to ring in spring at the 2022 CMT Awards. 

5 of 21

Jason and Brittany Aldean

Credit: Jason Kempin / 2022 CMT Music Awards/Getty

The Aldeans looked fierce on the red carpet of the 2022 CMT Awards, with Brittany wearing a hot pink, animal print bodysuit. 

6 of 21

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Double the Taylor, double the fun! Taylor Dome sparkled alongside her actor fiancé Taylor Lautner. 

7 of 21

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The country music couple posed together ahead of the 2022 CMT Awards

8 of 21

Brandi and Cody Johnson

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Brandi and Cody Johnson were all smiles as they headed to the 2022 CMT Awards.

9 of 21

Eric and Jessie James Decker

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

 Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric cozied up on the red carpet

10 of 21

Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The newlywed country music couple smiled together on the red carpet. 

11 of 21

Riley Green and Sophia Sansone

Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Riley Green brought Sophia Sansone as his date to the CMT Awards.

12 of 21

Laney and Walker Hayes

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Married since 2004, Laney Beville Hayes and Walker Hayes got fancy on the CMT Awards red carpet. 

13 of 21

Maddie Marlow and Jonah Font

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Maddie & Tae singer Maddie Marlow Font poses with her husband, Jonah Font. The pair have been married since November 2019

14 of 21

Jordan and Kristen Davis

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Jordan Davis and wife Kristen O'Conner — who welcomed their second child in Sept. 2021 — stood out on the red carpet thanks to Kristen's neon wrap dress. 

15 of 21

Rollie Gaalswyk and Caitlyn Smith

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty
16 of 21

Jake Etheridge and MacKenzie Porter

Credit: Jason Davis/FilmMagic

Jake Etheridge and MacKenzie Porter posed together on the red carpet of the 2022 CMT Awards. 

17 of 21

Craig Morgan and Karen Greer

Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

The Morgan Family Strong couple hit the 2022 CMT Awards together for a date night. 

18 of 21

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie looked chic in black ensembles, with Quaid adding a silver suit jacket that matched his silver and turquoise shoes. 

19 of 21

Elvie Shane and Mandi Payton

Credit: Jason Davis/FilmMagic

Elvie Shane and Mandi Payton looked ready to party at the CMT Awards. The couple each rocked monochrome looks — Shane going for a maroon look and Payton doing it up in denim! 

20 of 21

Kat & Alex

Credit: Getty

The American Idol alums stepped out in matching jackets on the pink carpet. 

21 of 21

Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey

Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey — who tied the knot in Hawaii earlier this year— each wore fun suits to the 2022 CMT Awards. 

By Andrea Wurzburger