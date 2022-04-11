CMT Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!

On Monday night, the award show, co-hosted by Kane Brown , Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie is handing out trophies to recognize country artists for their music and accompanying music videos!

Brown led the nominations list with four total, and following closely were Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, BRELAND and Cody Johnson, with the latter two artists each earning their very first CMT nominations. Additionally, a whopping 12 acts were originally nominated for the coveted video of the year award, though only Brown, Johnson and Jason Aldean with Carrie Underwood made it as finalists.