Carrie Underwood, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton & More Announced as Added CMT Awards Performers

The fan-voted show will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET

The 2022 CMT Awards are getting even more star-studded!

The annual country music awards show announced on Monday that the event has added a slew of performers to an already stacked list of artists set to hit the stage come April 11.

Among them will include a performance by Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas for a world premiere collaboration, as well as a performance from Old Dominion, who is nominated twice at this year's ceremony.

Elsewhere, Carrie Underwood will give "a very special, all-new performance," per the CMT Awards, from the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is the home of her Reflection residency.

She currently reigns as the CMT Music Award's most-awarded artist, with 23 total wins under her belt.

CMT Awards Credit: Shearer/CMT2020/Getty

The newly named group of artists are just the latest scheduled to perform at the upcoming awards show ceremony, which will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie.

The CMT Awards also announced on Monday that the video of the year category has been reduced from 12 nominations to six after weeks of fan voting.

Currently, Underwood's collaboration with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You" is up for the honor, alongside Brown's "One Mississippi," Luke Combs' "Forever After All," Johnson's "Til You Can't," Swindell and Wilson's "Never Say Never" and Ballerini's duet with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown."

By April 11, the six nominees will then be narrowed down to a top three. Voting for the top video will take place all the way through the live show, before the honor is awarded at the end of the night.

Nominees for this year's CMT Music Awards were announced last month, where Brown, 28, garnered four — the most of any artist.