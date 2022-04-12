The Best Moments from the 2022 CMT Awards
Carrie Underwood's performance took her to new heights, Wynonna and Naomi Judd made a comeback and more of the best moments from the 2022 CMT Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Hosted (and Performed!) from Home
Having tested positive for COVID-19, Ballerini got creative when it came to hosting the 2022 CMT Awards from the comfort of her own home. Ballerini not only kept up with her hosting duties, but performed her song, "HEARTFIRST" from her backyard!
While Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown Held Down the Fort in Person
Don't worry, Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown made sure to keep things rockin' in-person, with first-time host Mackie cracking plenty of jokes to keep the audience laughing.
Carrie Underwood Delivered a High-Flying Performance
While singing her song, "Ghost Story," Underwood took to the air in a dramatic lavender ensemble, performing on aerial silks as she belted her ballad.
The Judds Brought the House Down
Country's favorite mother-daughter duo, Wynonna and Naomi Judd took the CMT Awards show stage, making their first televised appearance in 20 years.
The duo performed their 1990 hit "Love Will Build a Bridge" accompanied by a choir of gospel singers, coming together at the end for a touching family moment.
Maddie Got Teary Eyed Accepting Her CMT Award Without Her Partner, Taylor Dye
In a sweet and emotional moment, Maddie Marlow Font was moved to tears while accepting the award for group/dup video of the year for "Woman You Got" in person as her Maddie & Tae partner, Taylor Dye, appeared virtually. Dye recently brought home her daughter Leighton following 53 days in the NICU after being born three months early.
"I can't do it without you," Marlow Font sniffled while giving her acceptance speech as Dye looked on.
Maren Morris Performed with Her Husband, Ryan Hurd
Couples who play at the CMT Awards together, stay together! Morris and Hurd performed her song "I Can't Love You Anymore" onstage at the 2022 awards.
A Beautiful Performance of 'Pray'
Jimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town gave us all goosebumps when they sang their soulful ballad, "Pray." The performers wore white ensembles as fog hit the stage for an ethereal vibe.