Taylor Swift Tells Mom Andrea 'I Love You' After Winning CMT Award for Best Family Feature

The music video for Taylor Swift’s “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)" features a touching montage of moments growing up with her mother

Taylor Swift's family is celebrating after the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

During Wednesday's show, the 31-year-old pop superstar took home the award for best family feature for her song and music video for "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)."

The song, which is a sweet ode to her family, includes lyrics about some of Swift's favorite moments from her childhood with the music video featuring a sentimental montage of her and her mother, Andrea, along with other home videos and other throwback photos.

After learning of her CMT win, Swift wrote on Twitter, "I LOVE YOU MOM," alongside a short clip of the winning CMT announcement.

"The Best Day (Taylor's Version)" is featured on her recent re-recording of her 2008 smash sophomore album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), which was released in April. In 2019, Swift announced that she would re-record her first six albums, including Fearless, after Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine - and with it, the masters to those albums. The singer said she made the decision so that she would own her music.

Swift has always been one to shine a spotlight on her mom. For Mother's Day last year, she shared another throwback clip of herself as a young kid trying to count to 10 and pronounce other words as her mom cheered her on.

"My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother's Day," the singer wrote on social media at the time.

Aside from quality family moments, the songstress has since been focused on her latest album, evermore. The vinyl version of Swift's ninth studio album, which she released on May 28, recently broke the all-time U.S. record for largest vinyl album sales in a single week, selling over 40,000 copies in just three days. Until now, the crown had been held by Jack White's Lazaretto, which sold 40,000 copies during the first week it dropped in June 2014.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift | Credit: David M. Benett/getty

Last week, the singer thanked fans for the vinyl love on Instagram, announcing that as a celebration, she would be releasing a '90s-themed remix to her song "Willow" on a digitally autographed, limited edition of her album.

"You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE," she captioned the post of her alternative album cover photos.