The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air live on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET

CMT Awards Nominations 2021: Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Lead the Pack with 4 Nods Each

Nashville's brightest stars just received some major recognition.

On Thursday, the CMT Music Awards announced their 2021 nominees, with Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert leading the pack with four nominations apiece.

The award show's co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown follow up with three nominations along with Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton, who is a first-time nominee.

And this year is filled with a whopping 13 first-time nominees, showcasing the talent of the new wave of music's biggest stars. Guyton is joined by Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones.

Carrie Underwood, who reigns as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 22 wins, is nominated for video of the year category for her collaboration with John Legend. The coveted category has 14 nominees.

Top five nominees will be announced on June 1 and top three nominees will be announced on June 8 before fans can vote for their favorites via social media.

Check out the full list of CMT Music Awards nominees below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”

Dierks Bentley - “Gone”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

Ingrid Andress - “Lady Like”

Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney - “Knowing You”

Maren Morris - “Better Than We Found It”

Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”

Sam Hunt - “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's”

Willie Jones - “American Dream”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce - “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris - “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker - “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown - “Worship You”

Luke Bryan - “Down To One”

Luke Combs - “Lovin' On You”

Thomas Rhett - “What's Your Country Song”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “All Night”

Lady A - “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion - “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown - “Just The Way”

Runaway June - “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott - “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - “Fillin' My Cup”

HARDY - “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson - “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton - “Black Like Me"

Niko Moon - “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown - “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”