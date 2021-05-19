CMT Awards 2021: Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at Awards Show

The first batch of performers for the 2021 CMT Music Awards also includes nominees Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne

Country's biggest stars are preparing to take the stage again.

The CMT Music Awards airs next month, with an all-star lineup of performers, including Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert. PEOPLE is announcing the first batch of outdoor performances for the fan-voted country music awards show.

Morris will perform with JP Saxe, while Guyton will hit the stage with Gladys Knight and Lambert will be accompanied by Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. Other performers include Chris Stapleton and the Brothers Osborne with Dierks Bentley. More performers will be announced soon.

Kane Brown is set to co-host the event for the second consecutive year, along with first-time host Kelsea Ballerini, who have three nominations each. "Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we're thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards," CMT producers previously said in a statement.

"This dynamic duo reflects the show's revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!"

The nominations were announced last week, with Morris and Lambert leading the list with four categories each. With three nominations, Guyton is one of 13 first-time nominees, including Noah Cyrus, Ryan Hurd, Lainey Wilson and Tyler Hubbard. Voting is now open.

Morris and Lambert both have two nominations each in the coveted video of the year category. They're up against Brown, Ballerini, Guyton and Carrie Underwood, who won the award last year for "Drinking Alone," just to name a few.

Underwood maintains her reign as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 22 wins. She and John Legend are nominated for their "Hallelujah" video, which is also up for collaborative video of the year.