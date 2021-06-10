Despite her injury, Ell hit the CMT Awards 2021 red carpet with a sparkly silver dress and matching boot

Lindsay Ell Reveals She Injured Her Foot While 'Chasing After' Her Dog: 'I Broke It Pretty Good'

A real trouper!

Lindsay Ell walked the red carpet - and performed alongside Lady A and Carly Pearce - while sporting a silver-covered cast that matched her sparkly outfit after she broke her foot while running after her dog, she told Entertainment Tonight on the CMT Awards 2021 red carpet.

"I was chasing after my dog!" Ell told the outlet about how she got injured over the weekend. "She got out of the bus, we left the bus door open and she just went plummeting out of it. Naturally, like any dog owner, [I ran] after her, but I was in socks."

"I jumped from the top step of the bus onto the parking lot and I just landed wrong," she added. "I broke it pretty good."

Lindsay Ell Lindsay Ell | Credit: John Shearer/getty

Ell's doctors told her that it would take the injury eight weeks to heal as she continues to wear her cast, she said.

"I just think that's what life is about," she told the outlet. "If we've learned anything from the last year and a half, it's how to take lemons and turn them into lemonade."

Lindsay Ell Lindsay Ell | Credit: John Shearer/getty

As for her performance with Lady A and Pearce, her fellow performers worked with her so she didn't "need to hop around on stage" once she gets off her scooter.

Over the weekend, the country singer shared a photo of herself at the hospital following her injury.

"When your Saturday becomes a little more eventful..... If a broken 🦴 xray grosses you out DONT SWIPE LEFT." she wrote sharing a photo of her broken foot.

Earlier this year, Ell told PEOPLE she had adopted a Pomeranian named Hendrix.

"I guess I am the quintessential 'break up with your boyfriend and then go get a dog' kind of girl now," Ell told PEOPLE in January about her 1-year-old dog.

"Going through a breakup over the holidays and not being able to go home to see my family, I just knew that waking up Christmas morning was going to be so hard," she added. "So I literally woke up one morning and said a little prayer that, 'If I am meant to have a dog, please send the right dog into my life.' Hours later, the girl that I had been in touch with from the shelter texted me about Hendrix."

The Canadian songstress replaced Gabby Barrett, who was originally set to perform.

"I'm really sad to share that because of personal circumstances I won't be able to perform with @ladya and @carlypearce on Wednesday at the @cmt Music Awards!" Barrett said. "I'll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers!"

Ell wasn't up for any CMT Awards Wednesday, but was last nominated for collaborative video of the year for "What Happens in a Small Town" with Brantley Gilbert back in 2019.