'Dynamic Duo' Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini to Co-Host CMT Awards 2021 Next Month: 'So Excited'

Get ready to celebrate the best in country music videos!

The CMT Awards are back this June and will have two very cool hosts: Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

"Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we're thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards," CMT producers said in a statement. "This dynamic duo reflects the show's revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!"

Ballerini added: "I'm so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane. The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan-voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, makes this night even more special."

Shared Brown: "I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I'm excited to be back this year with Kelsea. The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it's the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music."

This is Brown's second consecutive year as the show's host after leading the awards show alongside Ashley McBryde and actress Sarah Hyland. This is Ballerini's first time hosting the awards show. Both the 2018 and 2019 awards shows were hosted by Little Big Town.

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini | Credit: John Shearer/Getty for CMT

Brown is a two-time winner after taking home the male video award in 2019 for "Lose It" and collaborative video in 2018 for "What Ifs." Meanwhile, Ballerini has yet to win a CMT Award. She performed "The Other Girl" with Halsey last year.

Country Music Television is set to announce its list of nominees on Thursday with fans being able to vote for their favorite stars through June 1. Presenters and performers will be announced at a later date.

At last year's socially distanced awards show, Carrie Underwood took home the most awards after earning both the coveted video and female video of the year awards for her song "Drinking Alone." Luke Bryan's "One Margarita" won the male video of the year while Old Dominion took home the group video award for "One Man Band."