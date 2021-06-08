Kane Brown is set to co-host the CMT Awards for the second consecutive year, along with first-time host Kelsea Ballerini

CMT Awards 2021: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are almost here!

The fan-voted country music awards show is set to air live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST on numerous networks.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

There are two hosts

The "Worship You" singer, 27, is set to co-host the event for the second consecutive year, and he'll be joined by first-time host Ballerini, also 27.

"Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we're thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards," CMT producers previously said in a statement. "This dynamic duo reflects the show's revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!"

Last year, Brown made history as the first person of color to host the awards show.

As if their hosting duties weren't enough, both stars have three nominations each - as well as some big performances up their sleeves.

Ballerini will team up Paul Klein from LANY along with Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE while Brown will share a stage with Chris Young.

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and more are nominated

Leading the list of nominations this year are Morris and Miranda Lambert, who each picked up four nominations.

In addition to Ballerini and Brown, Little Big Town and first-time nominee Guyton also each earned three nominations. Underwood, the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 22 wins, is also nominated for video of the year category for her collaboration with John Legend.

Besides Guyton, there are a total of 13 first-time nominees this year, including Lainey Wilson, Noah Cyrus, Ryan Hurd, and Tyler Hubbard.

The top five nominees were announced on June 1 and the top three nominees will be announced on June 8 before fans can vote for their favorites via social media. Voting is now open.

The list of artists performing is epic

Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Gladys Knight, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall are all slated to hit the stage on Wednesday night.



The list also includes joint performances between BRELAND and Guyton, Young and Brown, Lady A, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, and Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi - as well as the collaborative performance with Ballerini, Klein, Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE.

The 2021 CMT Awards will air on several networks