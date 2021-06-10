Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert started the night with the most nominations with 4 each

CMT Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners!

The CMT Music Awards are recognizing the best of the best in country music videos!

On Wednesday night, the show co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown is handing out trophies to stars for not only the music, but also their accompanying videos.

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert led the nominations list with four each, following closely behind by Ballerini, Brown, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton, each with six. Thirteen artists received nods for the first time: Guyton, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones.

Here's the list of winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood & John Legend - "Hallelujah" (#VoteCarrieCMT)

Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful" (#VoteKaneCMT)

Keith Urban with P!nk - "One Too Many" (#VoteKeithCMT)

Kelsea Ballerini - "hole in the bottle" (#VoteKelseaCMT)

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce - "Next Girl"

Gabby Barrett - "The Good Ones"

Kelsea Ballerini - "hole in the bottle"

Maren Morris - "To Hell & Back"

Mickey Guyton - "Heaven Down Here"

Miranda Lambert - "Settling Down"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton - "Starting Over"

Darius Rucker - "Beers and Sunshine"

Kane Brown - "Worship You"

Luke Bryan - "Down To One"

Luke Combs - "Lovin' On You"

Thomas Rhett - "What's Your Country Song"

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - "All Night"

Lady A - "Like A Lady"

Little Big Town - "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

Old Dominion - "Never Be Sorry"

Parmalee and Blanco Brown - "Just The Way"

Runaway June - "We Were Rich"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott - "Nobody"

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - "Fillin' My Cup"

HARDY - "Give Heaven Some Hell"

Lainey Wilson - "Things a Man Oughta Know"

Mickey Guyton - "Black Like Me"

Niko Moon - "GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)"

BEST FAMILY FEATURE

Brooke Eden - "Sunroof"

Kane Brown - "Worship You"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Miranda Lambert - "Settling Down"

Russell Dickerson - "Home Sweet"

Taylor Swift - "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - "Hallelujah"

Chris Young and Kane Brown - "Famous Friends"

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Keith Urban with P!nk - "One Too Many"

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - "Chasing After You"

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - "Undivided"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs "1, 2 Many"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay "I Should Probably Go To Bed"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus "This Is Us"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey "The Other Girl"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price "Twinkle Twinkle"