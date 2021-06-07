Busy Philipps, Gladys Knight, Carly Pearce and Michael Strahan are among those to present awards at Wednesday's awards show

Chris Stapleton and H.E.R, Ingrid Andress and JP Saxe to Perform Duets at 2021 CMT Awards

Some country stage debuts!

On Monday, Country Music Television announced the final additions to the CMT Awards' long shining list of performers and presenters for Wednesday's show. Chris Stapleton will be joined by H.E.R. while Ingrid Andress will premiere a collaboration with JP Saxe at Wednesday's show.

The show will be both H.E.R. and Saxe's first appearances at a country awards show.

The show will feature several other star-studded group performances and collaborations by BRELAND and Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein from LANY, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi, along with Lady A, Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell.

Gladys Knight, Busy Philipps, Michael Strahan Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty; Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Lauren Alaina will be joined by Jon Pardi, Jack Ingram will hit the stage with Jon Randall and Guyton will perform with icon Gladys Knight. Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will also be performing.

Kane Brown is set to co-host the event for the second consecutive year, along with first-time host Kelsea Ballerini, who have three nominations each.

Morris and Lambert lead the nominations with four categories each. With three nominations, Guyton is one of 13 first-time nominees, including Noah Cyrus, Ryan Hurd, Lainey Wilson and Tyler Hubbard.