Carrie Underwood Celebrates John Legend's First CMT Music Award for 'Hallelujah' Duet: 'So Proud'

"John Legend, thank you for sending me this incredible song and agreeing to sing with me on it and making this incredible video that I am so proud of,” the country star said of the pair's duet

On Wednesday night, the two Grammy winners took home the video of the year award at the CMT Music Awards for their "Hallelujah" duet, marking the first win at the fan-voted awards show for Legend, 42.

Though Legend didn't attend the big night in Nashville, the "Southbound" singer, 38, took a moment to give The Voice judge a shout out while accepting the top prize.

"Fans, thank you so much, fans. You guys, you are the reason we are all here doing what we do, doing what we love, making music videos," Underwood began, Entertainment Tonight reported.

"John Legend, thank you for sending me this incredible song and agreeing to sing with me on it and making this incredible video that I am so proud of," she continued. "And congratulations on what I think is your first CMT Award!"

Celebrating on Twitter, Legend wrote, "THANK YOU SO MUCH! My first @CMT! Thank you @carrieunderwood, our director Randee St Nicholas and all of you who loved it and voted!"

"And thank you to my co-writer on this song, Toby Gad! (Also co-writer of All of Me)" he added.

Underwood and Legend's powerful "Hallelujah" hit appeared on her holiday album, My Gift, which was released in September.

"This song and its message is much needed right now and I'm honored to have it on my Christmas album, My Gift," she said about the tune on her Instagram Story at the time. "I hope you like it."

The track was also nominated for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards this year, a prize which ultimately went to Chris Young and Kane Brown for "Famous Friends."

In addition to her CMT win, during the show, Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE delivered an ethereal performance of "I Wanna Remember" outdoors and in the round at the Bonnaroo Farm.