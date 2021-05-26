CMT Awards 2021 Add Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More to Performance List

The second batch of performers for the 2021 CMT Music Awards also includes nominees and co-hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini

The CMT Music Awards is racking up its star-studded list of performers ahead of next month's show.

On Wednesday, the fan-voted country music awards show added more names to its all-star lineup of performers, including collaborative performances from Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein from LANY along with Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE.

Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan will both have solo performances. The list also includes joint performances between BRELAND and Mickey Guyton, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Lady A, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, and Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi.

The newly revealed list will join Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall as performers for the show.

Kelsea Ballerini is set to co-host the awards for the first time alongside Kane Brown, hosting for his second consecutive year.

"This dynamic duo reflects the show's revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises" said CMT producers in a statement, noting that they are "thrilled" to include Ballerini and Brown.

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini | Credit: John Shearer/Getty for CMT

The nominees were announced earlier this month, with Maren Morris and Lambert leading the list with four nominations each. With three nominations, Guyton is one of 13 first-time nominees, including Noah Cyrus, Ryan Hurd, Lainey Wilson and Tyler Hubbard.

Carrie Underwood reigns as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 22 wins, hoping to extend that record with her nomination for video of the year for her collab with John Legend.

Top five nominees will be announced on June 1 and the top three nominees will be announced on June 8 before fans can vote for their favorites via social media. Voting is now open.