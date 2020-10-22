CMT Music Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners
Carrie Underwood took home the final fan-voted win of the night — the CMT video of the year award for her song "Drinking Alone"
What an amazing night for country music!
Some of the biggest names in the genre are being honored at the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. The star-studded list of 2020 nominees is jam-packed with fan favorite artists.
Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett are in the lead with three nominations each. Ashley McBryde — who is co-hosting the ceremony alongside fellow country star Kane Brown and Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland — is another top contender with three nods.
Co-host Brown, Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks are in the running for two awards each.
All six artists up for the breakthrough video of the year win — Blanco, Barrett, Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning — are first-time CMT award nominees.
This year, the CMT Music Awards are airing live from Nashville on the CMT network, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.
Here are tonight's lucky winners!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
-
- Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”
- Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”
- Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”
- Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go to Bed”
- Keith Urban - “Polaroid”
- Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”
- Little Big Town - “Sugar Coat”
- Luke Combs - “Beer Never Broke My Heart”
- Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”
- Old Dominion - “Some People Do”
- Sam Hunt - “Hard to Forget”
- Tanya Tucker - “Bring My Flowers Now”
- The Chicks -“Gaslighter”
- Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
-
- Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”
- Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”
- Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”
- Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”
- Maren Morris - “The Bones”
- Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
-
- Jason Aldean - “Got What I Got”
- Luke Bryan - “One Margarita”
- Luke Combs - “Even Though I'm Leaving”
- Morgan Wallen - “Chasin' You (Dream Video)”
- Sam Hunt - “Hard to Forget”
- Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”
GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
-
- Lady A - “Champagne Night”
- Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
- Midland - “Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)”
- Old Dominion - “One Man Band”
- The Chicks - “Gaslighter”
- The Highwomen - “Crowded Table”
DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
-
- Brothers Osborne - “All Night (Studio Performance)”
- Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go to Bed”
- Florida Georgia Line - “Blessings”
- LOCASH - “One Big Country Song”
- Maddie & Tae - “Die From a Broken Heart”
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
-
- Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”
- Caylee Hammack - “Family Tree”
- Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”
- Ingrid Andress - “More Hearts Than Mine”
- Riley Green - “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”
- Travis Denning - “After a Few”
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
-
- Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - “Nobody But You”
- Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - “I Hope You're Happy Now”
- Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”
- Kane Brown featuring Nelly - “Cool Again”
- Marshmello and Kane Brown - “One Thing Right”
- Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - “Beer Can't Fix”
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
-
- From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”
- From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - “Brand New Man”
- From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - “Drowning”
- From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - “Graveyard”
- From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt - “Fancy”
- From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - “Tell Me When It's Over”
QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
-
- Brad Paisley - “No I In Beer”
- Carly Pearce - “It Won’t Always Be Like This”
- Big & Rich - “Stay Home”
- Charlie Worsham ft. Billy Justineau, Molly Tuttle, Rachel Loy, Jillian Jacqueline, Tucker Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Leigh Nash, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas, John Osborne & Sadler Vaden - “With A Little Help From My Friends” (Beatles Cover)
- Dave Haywood and Kelli Haywood - “Just Another Day In Quarantine”
- Dolly Parton - “When Life Is Good Again”
- Granger Smith - “Don't Cough On Me"
- Luke Combs - “Six Feet Apart”
- Tenille Townes ft. Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick & Caylee Hammack - “Lean On Me” (Bill Withers Cover)
- Thomas Rhett ft. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban - “Be A Light”
CMT EQUAL PLAY AWARD
-
- Jennifer Nettles
The 2020 CMT Music Awards aired live from Nashville on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EST.