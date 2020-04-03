CMT Awards 2020 Postponed to October Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Image zoom

The 2020 CMT Awards show is the latest live event to be postponed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Originally scheduled for June 3, the annual ceremony will now be held on Oct. 14. This year’s nominations and host have not yet been announced, though the show usually brings out country’s biggest stars, including Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Luke Bryan, who were all in attendance last year.

“The 2020 CMT Music Awards, originally slated for June 3, 2020, will move to Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis,” the network said in a statement.

“As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials.”

On March 30, CMT executive Leslie Fram told the Hollywood Reporter that they were “having conversations about rescheduling” as they monitored the situation “closely.”

“We’re continuing to have calls every day as if we’re moving forward — calls about talent, host ideas, nomination research,” Fram said. “We’re all sort of taking this month by month.”

When asked if there is anyone on her dream list of guests to be a part of the show, Fram said that it would have to be “an out-of-genre artist” since “every country artist has done the CMT Music Awards.”

“I would love to have Justin Timberlake,” she said. “He really honors Nashville, he has an office here, he loves Nashville songwriters. So, I would say Justin Timberlake or Ed Sheeran. Or Adele. I think that she has one of the best voices and spirits ever and does things on her own terms.”

The decision to postpone the CMT Awards comes just days after the Country Music Association canceled CMA Fest 2020, which was scheduled to kick off June 4, a day after the CMT Awards’ original date.

“After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020,” the Country Music Association said in a statement on March 31. “Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community.”

The coronavirus pandemic has halted a number of musical acts, including Elton John, Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers, who have all made similar announcements either canceling or postponing tour dates due to the health scare.

In addition, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach have been pushed to the fall. Coachella will now be held on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23. The ACM Awards will now air Sept. 16.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic in March and urged world leaders and citizens to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that the best prevention methods are simple forms of hygiene — careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

The United States continues to be significantly affected by coronavirus, with more than 6,257 people succumbing to the disease as of Friday morning, according to the New York Times. More than 240,000 have contracted the virus so far, the outlet reported.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.