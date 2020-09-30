Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Bryan Among Stars to Perform at 2020 CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Award fans can still cast their votes for their favorite stars nominated for wins at this year's show including Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey and Thomas Rhett

A star-studded list of performers are set to steal the show at this year's CMT Music Awards.

This year's show will be lined with exciting outdoor performances taking place in the streets of Music City — the home of country music. Fans can still cast their votes for their favorite stars by visiting the official website.

The first batch of celebs to wow the audience are each nominated for multiple awards on the big night. McBryde is up for female video of the year, CMT performance of the year and video of the year. Dan + Shay could bring home wins for duo video of the year, collaborative video of the year and video of the year.

Brown has two noms, both in the collaborative video of the year category and Little Big Town is in the running for group video of the year along with video of the year. Meanwhile, Bryan could snag the award for male video of the year. With two nominations, Morris is up for female video of the year and group video of the year.

Fans can check out the full list of performers ahead of the show.