Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Bryan Among Stars to Perform at 2020 CMT Music Awards
CMT Music Award fans can still cast their votes for their favorite stars nominated for wins at this year's show including Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey and Thomas Rhett
A star-studded list of performers are set to steal the show at this year's CMT Music Awards.
The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The first round of fan-favorite singers to hit the stage was announced Tuesday. Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Maren Morris are among the stars that will grace the stage at country music's only entirely fan-voted award show.
This year's show will be lined with exciting outdoor performances taking place in the streets of Music City — the home of country music. Fans can still cast their votes for their favorite stars by visiting the official website.
The first batch of celebs to wow the audience are each nominated for multiple awards on the big night. McBryde is up for female video of the year, CMT performance of the year and video of the year. Dan + Shay could bring home wins for duo video of the year, collaborative video of the year and video of the year.
Brown has two noms, both in the collaborative video of the year category and Little Big Town is in the running for group video of the year along with video of the year. Meanwhile, Bryan could snag the award for male video of the year. With two nominations, Morris is up for female video of the year and group video of the year.
Hitmakers Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett are up for the most accolades of the evening with three nominations each. Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Ingrid Andress, Marshmello, Riley Green, Tanya Tucker, The Highwomen and Travis Denning are all nominated for their first CMT Music award.
Fans can check out the full list of performers ahead of the show.
The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air from several outdoor hot spots in Nashville on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.