CMT Awards Nominations 2020: Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde Among Artists Leading Pack

Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett are joined by Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay and Kelsea Ballerini with three CMT Music Awards nominations each

Nashville's biggest stars just got some major recognition.

All six artists nominated in the breakthrough video of the year category — Brown, Barrett, Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning — are first-time CMT nominees. Supergroup The Highwomen (made up of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires) and the legendary Tanya Tucker also received their first nods.

Image zoom Thomas Rhett; Sam Hunt; Luke Combs getty images

Artists outside of the country genre receiving their first-ever CMT nominations include Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani.

In the coveted video of the year category, there are 14 acts nominated, including Underwood, who reigns as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins. The top five finalists for video of the year will be announced on Oct. 12, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites until Oct. 16 to determine the winner.

Fan voting has started at vote.cmt.com and will continue until 12 p.m. EST on Monday, Oct. 12.

Check out the full list of CMT Music Awards nominees below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Keith Urban - “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town - “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs - “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”

Old Dominion - “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt - “Hard to Forget”

Tanya Tucker - “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris - “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean - “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan - “One Margarita”

Luke Combs - “Even Though I'm Leaving”

Morgan Wallen - “Chasin' You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt - “Hard to Forget”

Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady A - “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland - “Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion - “One Man Band”

The Chicks - “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen - “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Florida Georgia Line - “Blessings”

LOCASH - “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae - “Die From a Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack - “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress - “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green - “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning - “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - “I Hope You're Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly - “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown - “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - “Beer Can't Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - “Drowning”

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt - “Fancy”

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - “Tell Me When It's Over”