Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland to Host 2020 CMT Music Awards: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What Happens’
Brown and Hyland will be joined by two additional stars announced on a later date
Country fans, get ready for (or should we say four?) some fun!
Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland will be hosting the CMT Music Awards this year, PEOPLE can exclusively announce — but they won't be the only ones! The country star and Modern Family actress will be joined by two additional hosts to be revealed on a later date.
“The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," Brown, 26 said in a press release. "I have so many great memories of the show-from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage."
"I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year," the "Heaven" singer added.
This will also be the first time Hyland, 29, hosts the country awards show. Brown, Hyland and the two to-be-announced hosts follow in the footsteps of Little Big Town, which hosted the show in 2018 and 2019.
RELATED: CMT Awards Nominations 2020: Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde Among Artists Leading Pack
“I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year!" said Hyland in the release. "Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them, we would never be able to do what we love."
"I can’t wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for," she added. "Congratulations to all the nominees!”
Brown is up for the collaborative video of the year award twice for his Nelly-featuring track "Cool Again" and "One Thing Right," his collab with Marshmello.
RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams On Sliding into Sarah Hyland DM's to Now Attending Modern Family's Wrap Party with Her
The CMT show producers teased in a press release that they have "a big surprise up our collective sleeves."
"From our first conversations about this year’s show, we knew we wanted multiple hosts who reflected both our artists and our audience,” they said. “Kane and Sarah are young stars on momentous career rolls: Sarah is an award-winning, sought-after Hollywood actor who’s been a familiar face to millions of TV households for over 10 years; and Kane is a self-made success story who has skyrocketed to country music fame by crossing musical genres and delivering history-making hits."
Along with hosting, Brown will also be performing. Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris are set to hit the stage. Newcomers Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning are slated to perform — with more performers and presenters to be announced on a later date.
McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett lead the nominations list with three each.
The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on CMT and across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.
- Alexa and Carlos PenaVega on Leaving L.A. for a Christian Life in Hawaii: We've Never Fit the Mold
- 90 Day Fiancé: Sumit Begs Parents to Accept Jenny, Reveals He Wanted to Kill Himself
- Melissa Barrera Shares the Surprise Lin-Manuel Miranda Gave Her on Day 1 of Shooting In the Heights
- Supermodel Iman: 'I See in Every Refugee What My Life Story Could Have Been'